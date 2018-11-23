Teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut but Bangladesh's top order then slumped to give Windies hope on a turning track in Chittagong.

Nayeem's 65-run stand alongside Taijul Islam helped lift the Tigers to 324 all out before the 17-year-old took centre stage with the ball on the second day of the opening Test.

The tourists had slipped to 88-5 but were able to post 246 all out thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's counter-attacking 63 from 47 balls, while Shane Dowrich made an identical score, from 101 deliveries, before running out of partners.

Nayeem finished with 5-61 but his efforts were undermined by Bangladesh closing on 55-5, giving them a lead of 133 heading into the third day.

Meanwhile, Windies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been suspended for next week's second Test in Mirpur after accumulating five demerit points within a 24-month period.

Gabriel was handed two demerit points and fined 30 per cent of his match fee after he was found guilty of shoulder barging Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes during the opening day in Chittagong.

The incident took place in the eighth over of the Test when, after bowling a delivery, Gabriel was adjudged to have made deliberate physical contact with batsman Imrul on his follow through.

"In the opinion of the umpires, this physical contact was avoidable," the ICC said in a statement.