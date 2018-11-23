Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

324 & 55-5 (92.4 ov)
Close
Badge

W Indies

246

Bangladesh lead Windies by 133 runs with 5 wickets remaining

Bangladesh vs W Indies

Nayeem Hasan takes five wickets on Bangladesh debut before Windies fight back

Shannon Gabriel suspended for second Test after accruing five demerit points in 24 months

Nayeem Hasan took five wickets on his debut for Bangladesh

Teenage off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took a five-wicket haul on his Test debut but Bangladesh's top order then slumped to give Windies hope on a turning track in Chittagong.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Nayeem's 65-run stand alongside Taijul Islam helped lift the Tigers to 324 all out before the 17-year-old took centre stage with the ball on the second day of the opening Test.

The tourists had slipped to 88-5 but were able to post 246 all out thanks to Shimron Hetmyer's counter-attacking 63 from 47 balls, while Shane Dowrich made an identical score, from 101 deliveries, before running out of partners.

Nayeem finished with 5-61 but his efforts were undermined by Bangladesh closing on 55-5, giving them a lead of 133 heading into the third day.

Shannon Gabriel will miss the second Test

Meanwhile, Windies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been suspended for next week's second Test in Mirpur after accumulating five demerit points within a 24-month period.

Gabriel was handed two demerit points and fined 30 per cent of his match fee after he was found guilty of shoulder barging Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes during the opening day in Chittagong.

The incident took place in the eighth over of the Test when, after bowling a delivery, Gabriel was adjudged to have made deliberate physical contact with batsman Imrul on his follow through.

"In the opinion of the umpires, this physical contact was avoidable," the ICC said in a statement.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
A S Dar, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
M R Mukul

bangladesh BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. Kayes b Warrican 2
S. Sarkar c Brathwaite b Chase 11
M. Haque lbw Chase 12
M.M. Ali b Bishoo 17
S. Al Hasan c Gabriel b Warrican 1
M. Rahim Not out 11
M.H. Miraz Not out 0
Extras 1lb 1
Total 17.0 Overs 55 - 5
Full Batting Card

w indies BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Roach 1 0 11 0
J. Warrican 8 0 22 2
Chase 5 1 16 2
Bishoo 3 0 5 1
Full Bowling Card

