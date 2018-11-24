Taijul Islam took six wickets in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test in Chittagong.

Chasing a target of 204, the visitors were bowled out for 139.

Left-arm spinner Islam did the most damage with figures of 6-33 while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan also claimed two wickets apiece.

Sunil Amrbis top-scored with 43 and Jomel Warrican made 41 as the pair combined for a 63-run ninth-wicket partnership to give West Indies a brief glimmer of hope.

Bangladesh lead the two-Test series 1-0, with the next match to begin in Dhaka on November 30.