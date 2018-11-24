Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 3 of 5
Badge

Bangladesh

324 & 125
Result
Badge

W Indies

246 & 139

Bangladesh win by 64 runs

Bangladesh vs W Indies

Taijul Islam takes 6-33 as Bangladesh beat Windies at home for the first time

Taijul Islam took six wickets as Bangladesh beat Windies in the first Test

Taijul Islam took six wickets in the second innings as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 64 runs in the first Test in Chittagong.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Chasing a target of 204, the visitors were bowled out for 139.

Left-arm spinner Islam did the most damage with figures of 6-33 while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan also claimed two wickets apiece.

Sunil Amrbis top-scored with 43 and Jomel Warrican made 41 as the pair combined for a 63-run ninth-wicket partnership to give West Indies a brief glimmer of hope.

Bangladesh lead the two-Test series 1-0, with the next match to begin in Dhaka on November 30.

Match Details

Date
22nd - 26th Nov 2018
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
Umpires
A S Dar, R K Illingworth
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
M R Mukul

w indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.C. Brathwaite lbw Islam 8
K.O.A. Powell s Rahim b Al Hasan 0
S.D. Hope c Rahim b Al Hasan 3
S.W. Ambris c Rahim b Islam 43
R.L. Chase lbw Islam 0
S.O. Hetmyer c Hasan b Miraz 27
S.O. Dowrich lbw Islam 5
D.A. Bishoo b Islam 2
K.A.J. Roach lbw Islam 1
J.A. Warrican c Al Hasan b Miraz 41
Extras 9b, 9
Total All Out, 35.2 Overs 139
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Al Hasan 7 0 30 2
M.N. Hasan 7 1 29 0
T. Islam 11.2 2 33 6
M.H. Miraz 8 1 27 2
M. Rahman 2 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK