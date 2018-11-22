Cricket Match
Bangladesh
216-3 (58.0 ov)
W Indies
Bangladesh vs W Indies
|Bangladesh 1st
|216-3 (58.0 ov)
Bangladesh 1st Innings216-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|I. Kayes
|c Ambris b Warrican
|44
|87
|5
|0
|50.57
|S. Sarkar
|c Dowrich b Roach
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Haque
|Not out
|116
|162
|10
|1
|71.60
|M.M. Ali
|c Dowrich b Bishoo
|20
|50
|2
|0
|40.00
|S. Al Hasan (c)
|Not out
|27
|51
|2
|0
|52.94
|Extras
|4nb, 2b, 3lb
|9
|Total
|58.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|216
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Sarkar 0.3ov
- 105 Kayes 26.5ov
- 153 Ali 42.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Roach
|11
|2
|34
|1
|3.09
|Gabriel
|11
|2
|40
|0
|3.64
|Chase
|11
|0
|42
|0
|3.82
|J. Warrican
|13
|1
|48
|1
|3.69
|Bishoo
|11
|0
|43
|1
|3.91
|Brathwaite
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 26th Nov 2018
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
57.6
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Gabriel.
Brilliant session for the home side. Piled on another 111 runs, and have just lost the one wicket. Mominul Haque went through to his eighth Test century, and Shakib al Hasan is showing he hasn't lost it on his return from injury. Not impressive viewing from a Windies point of view. Still not accurate enough with the ball, and it's been a disappointing few hours in the field. They need a big last session to turn things around. Bangladesh will want more of the same.
-
57.5
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warrican.
-
57.5
No ball Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Short, middle stump on the back foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dowrich.
-
57.4
Shannon Gabriel to Shakib Al Hasan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
57.3
Shannon Gabriel to Shakib Al Hasan. Short, outside off stump swayed away, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
57.2
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Hope.
-
57.1
Shannon Gabriel to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
56.6
Kraigg Brathwaite to Mominul Haque. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
56.5
Kraigg Brathwaite to Mominul Haque. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
56.4
Kraigg Brathwaite to Mominul Haque. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
-
56.3
Kraigg Brathwaite to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Roach.
-
56.2
Kraigg Brathwaite to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
56.1
Kraigg Brathwaite to Mominul Haque. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warrican.
-
55.6
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
55.5
Shannon Gabriel to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
55.4
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
55.3
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
55.2
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
55.1
Shannon Gabriel to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ambris.
-
54.6
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dowrich.
Coming up to the tea break now. Windies desperately searching for another one, like they did before lunch. They are chasing the game at the moment.
-
54.5
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
54.4
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
54.3
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
54.2
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
54.1
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
53.6
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warrican.
-
53.5
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
53.4
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
53.3
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Bishoo.
-
53.2
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
53.1
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ambris.
-
52.6
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Hope.
-
52.5
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
52.4
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
52.3
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
52.2
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
52.1
Kemar Roach to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Warrican. Fifty partnership is up. That's come in rapid time. Just 58 deliveries. The hosts are moving this game along.
-
51.6
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ambris.
-
51.5
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
51.4
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ambris.
-
51.3
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Roach.
-
51.2
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Powell.
-
51.1
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warrican.
-
50.6
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Handsomely driven once more. This time it's on the up, and he caresses through extra cover. Bangladesh punishing anything loose.
-
50.5
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Firmly driven back past the bowler, and that trickles away for Shakib's first boundary. Lovely shot.
-
50.4
Kemar Roach to Shakib Al Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Roach.
-
50.3
Kemar Roach to Mominul Haque. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bishoo.
-
50.2
Kemar Roach to Mominul Haque. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Powell.
-
50.1
FOUR! Kemar Roach to Mominul Haque. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Poor start to the spell from Roach. He slides onto the hip of Mominul, who calmly tucks the ball round the corner for four.
-
49.6
Roston Chase to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brathwaite.
-
49.5
Roston Chase to Mominul Haque. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warrican.
-
49.4
Roston Chase to Mominul Haque. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
49.3
FOUR! Roston Chase to Mominul Haque. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Gets there in style. Mominul carves this away through point, and it races away to the fence. Superb hundred. Got given a chance after being dropped by Dowrich off Bishoo, but has made the Windies pay. Delightful innings to watch.
-
49.2
Roston Chase to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warrican.
-
49.1
Roston Chase to Shakib Al Hasan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chase.
-
48.6
SIX! Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Twinkle toes from Mominul. He dances out to the pitch, and whips this over mid wicket for a maximum. Gorgeous stroke.
-
48.5
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot flick, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Warrican.
-
48.4
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Warrican.
-
48.3
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ambris.
-
48.2
Devendra Bishoo to Shakib Al Hasan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
48.1
Devendra Bishoo to Mominul Haque. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, Gloved to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warrican.