Cricket Match
Bangladesh
W Indies
146-4 (58.0 ov)
Bangladesh vs W Indies
|W Indies 1st
|146-4 (58.0 ov)
|West Indies are 146 for 4
W Indies 1st Innings146-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.C. Brathwaite (c)
|c Shanto b Sarkar
|47
|122
|4
|0
|38.52
|J.D. Campbell
|lbw Islam
|36
|68
|5
|1
|52.94
|S.A.R. Moseley
|b Chowdhury
|7
|38
|1
|0
|18.42
|N.E. Bonner
|Not out
|30
|68
|4
|0
|44.12
|K.R. Mayers
|c Sarkar b Chowdhury
|5
|18
|1
|0
|27.78
|J. Blackwood
|Not out
|18
|35
|4
|0
|51.43
|Extras
|1nb, 2lb
|3
|Total
|58.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|146
Fall of Wickets
- 66 Campbell 20.4ov
- 87 Moseley 33.2ov
- 104 Brathwaite 41.1ov
- 116 Mayers 47.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|A.J. Chowdhury
|15
|5
|32
|2
|2.13
|M.H. Miraz
|8
|2
|20
|0
|2.50
|M.N. Hasan
|9
|1
|28
|0
|3.11
|T. Islam
|19
|4
|41
|1
|2.16
|Sarkar
|7
|1
|23
|1
|3.29
Match Details
- Date
- 11th - 15th Feb 2021
- Toss
- West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Shere Bangla National Stadium
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, S I S Saikat
- TV Umpire
- G A A Sohel
- Match Referee
- N R Rahul
- Reserve Umpire
- M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
57.6
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Reverse Swing-In length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs. That's Tea on Day 1. West Indies are at 146-4. Bangladesh has come back strongly and picked up three wickets this session. West Indies have been put on the back foot, and they will hope to play through the day without losing any more wickets. Join us for the final session in 20 minutes.
-
57.5
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Reverse Swing-In length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
57.4
Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Hasan.
-
57.3
Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
57.2
Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
57.1
Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
56.6
Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
56.5
Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
56.4
Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
56.3
Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Hasan.
-
56.2
Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
56.1
Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
55.6
Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
55.5
FOUR! Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
55.4
Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Iqbal.
-
55.3
Soumya Sarkar to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
55.2
Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
55.1
Soumya Sarkar to Nkrumah Bonner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs.
-
54.6
Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
54.5
Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
54.4
Mehidy Hasan to Jermaine Blackwood. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
54.3
Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Rahim.
-
54.2
Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
54.1
Mehidy Hasan to Nkrumah Bonner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
53.6
FOUR! Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
53.5
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
53.4
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
53.3
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
53.2
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
53.1
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
52.6
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
52.5
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
52.4
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
52.3
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
52.2
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Hasan.
-
52.1
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
51.6
Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
51.5
Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
51.4
Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
51.3
FOUR! Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
51.2
Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Hasan.
-
51.1
Abu Jayed to Nkrumah Bonner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
50.6
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
50.5
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
50.4
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
50.3
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
50.2
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
50.1
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
49.6
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
49.5
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Das.
-
49.4
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Haque.
-
49.3
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
49.2
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shanto.
-
49.1
Abu Jayed to Jermaine Blackwood. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, mis-fielded by Shanto, fielded by Haque.
-
48.6
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
48.5
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Chowdhury.
-
48.4
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
48.3
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Islam.
-
48.2
Taijul Islam to Jermaine Blackwood. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miraz.
-
48.1
Taijul Islam to Nkrumah Bonner. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.