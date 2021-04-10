Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Chennai

32-2 (5.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Delhi

 

Chennai vs Delhi

SUMMARY
Chennai 1st 32-2 (5.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings are 32 for 2 with 14.3 overs left

Chennai 1st Innings32-2

chennai Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.D. Gaikwad c Dhawan b Woakes 5 8 1 0 62.50
F. du Plessis lbw Khan 0 3 0 0 0.00
M.M. Ali Not out 11 11 2 0 100.00
S.K. Raina Not out 13 11 3 0 118.18
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total 5.3 Overs, 2 wkts 32
To Bat: 
A.T. Rayudu,
M.S. Dhoni,
R.A. Jadeja,
S.M. Curran,
D.J. Bravo,
S.N. Thakur,
D.L. Chahar

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 du Plessis 1.4ov
  2. 7 Gaikwad 2.1ov
Delhi Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 2 0 8 1 4.00
A. Khan 2 0 11 1 5.50
Ashwin 1 0 9 0 9.00
T.K. Curran 0.1 0 1 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
10th Apr 2021
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Umpires
V K Sharma, A K Chaudhary
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
M Nayyar
Reserve Umpire
A Y Dandekar

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 10, 2021 3:28pm

  •  

    5.3

    Tom Curran to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    5.2

    Tom Curran to Moeen Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    5.1

    Tom Curran to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Stoinis, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    4.6

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    4.5

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pant, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    4.4

    FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    4.1

    Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    3.6

    Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.3

    Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    3.2

    Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    3.1

    Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    2.6

    FOUR! Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Short, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    2.4

    Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    2.3

    Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.

  •  

    2.2

    Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 2.1

    OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Dhawan. Edged and taken comfortably by Dhawan.

  •  

    1.6

    Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    1.5

    Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  • 1.4

    OUT! L.B.W. Avesh Khan to Faf du Plessis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, hit pad. First wicket down for CSK! Faf du Plessis departs for a duck.

  •  

    1.3

    Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Woakes.

  •  

    1.2

    Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    1.1

    Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to first slip for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.

  •  

    1.1

    Wide Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    0.6

    Chris Woakes to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.

  •  

    0.5

    Chris Woakes to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shaw.

  •  

    0.4

    Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.

  •  

    0.3

    FOUR! Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Gaikwad makes an excellent drive to the ropes.

  •  

    0.2

    Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.

Full Commentary