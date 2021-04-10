Cricket Match
Chennai
32-2 (5.3 ov)
Delhi
Chennai vs Delhi
|Chennai 1st
|32-2 (5.3 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings are 32 for 2 with 14.3 overs left
Chennai 1st Innings32-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.D. Gaikwad
|c Dhawan b Woakes
|5
|8
|1
|0
|62.50
|F. du Plessis
|lbw Khan
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|11
|11
|2
|0
|100.00
|S.K. Raina
|Not out
|13
|11
|3
|0
|118.18
|Extras
|1w, 2lb
|3
|Total
|5.3 Overs, 2 wkts
|32
Fall of Wickets
- 7 du Plessis 1.4ov
- 7 Gaikwad 2.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|A. Khan
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|Ashwin
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|T.K. Curran
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 10th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- V K Sharma, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- S Ravi
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- A Y Dandekar
Live Commentary
-
5.3
Tom Curran to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, down leg side backing away cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
5.2
Tom Curran to Moeen Ali. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahane.
-
5.1
Tom Curran to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Stoinis, fielded by Shaw.
-
4.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
4.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to leg slip for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pant, fielded by Rahane.
-
4.4
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
4.3
FOUR! Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Suresh Raina. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Moeen Ali. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
3.6
Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
3.5
FOUR! Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.4
FOUR! Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
3.3
Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
3.2
Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
3.1
Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
2.6
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Short, middle stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
2.5
Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
2.4
Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.3
Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahane.
-
2.2
Chris Woakes to Suresh Raina. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.1
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip, caught by Dhawan. Edged and taken comfortably by Dhawan.
-
1.6
Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
1.5
Avesh Khan to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
1.4
OUT! L.B.W. Avesh Khan to Faf du Plessis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, hit pad. First wicket down for CSK! Faf du Plessis departs for a duck.
-
1.3
Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Woakes.
-
1.2
Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.1
Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to first slip for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.
-
1.1
Wide Avesh Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
0.6
Chris Woakes to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Hetmyer.
-
0.5
Chris Woakes to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shaw.
-
0.4
Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mishra.
-
0.3
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Gaikwad makes an excellent drive to the ropes.
-
0.2
Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.