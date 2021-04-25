Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Chennai

29-0 (3.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Bangalore

 

Chennai vs Bangalore

SUMMARY
Chennai 1st 25-0 (3.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings are 29 for 0 with 16.3 overs left

Chennai 1st Innings25-0

chennai Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.D. Gaikwad Not out 6 8 1 0 75.00
F. du Plessis Not out 22 13 3 1 169.23
Extras 1w 1
Total 3.1 Overs, 0 wkts 25
To Bat: 
S.K. Raina,
A.T. Rayudu,
M.S. Dhoni,
R.A. Jadeja,
S.M. Curran,
D.J. Bravo,
S.N. Thakur,
D.L. Chahar,
M.I. Tahir

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Bangalore Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Siraj 2 0 17 0 8.50
K.A. Jamieson 1.1 0 8 0 6.86

Match Details

Date
25th Apr 2021
Toss
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Umpires
V K Sharma, A K Chaudhary
TV Umpire
N Singh
Match Referee
S Singh
Reserve Umpire
J Madanagopal

Live Commentary

Last Updated: April 25, 2021 11:18am

  •  

    3.3

    FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.2

    Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yorker, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    2.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    2.4

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.

  •  

    2.2

    Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Saini, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    2.1

    SIX! Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Kyle Jamieson to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    1.5

    Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Chahal, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    1.4

    Kyle Jamieson to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.

  •  

    1.4

    Wide Kyle Jamieson to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    1.3

    Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Saini.

  •  

    1.2

    Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

  •  

    1.1

    Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    0.6

    Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.

  •  

    0.5

    Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

  •  

    0.4

    Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    0.3

    Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sublime stroke! du Plessis drives it past the ropes for a boundary

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.

Full Commentary