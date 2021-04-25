Cricket Match
Chennai
29-0 (3.3 ov)
Bangalore
Chennai vs Bangalore
|Chennai 1st
|25-0 (3.1 ov)
|Chennai Super Kings are 29 for 0 with 16.3 overs left
Chennai 1st Innings25-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.D. Gaikwad
|Not out
|6
|8
|1
|0
|75.00
|F. du Plessis
|Not out
|22
|13
|3
|1
|169.23
|Extras
|1w
|1
|Total
|3.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|25
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Siraj
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|K.A. Jamieson
|1.1
|0
|8
|0
|6.86
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Apr 2021
- Toss
- Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Umpires
- V K Sharma, A K Chaudhary
- TV Umpire
- N Singh
- Match Referee
- S Singh
- Reserve Umpire
- J Madanagopal
Live Commentary
-
3.3
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
3.2
Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
3.1
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
2.6
Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yorker, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
2.5
Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
2.4
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.3
Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sundar.
-
2.2
Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Saini, fielded by Chahal.
-
2.1
SIX! Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
1.6
Kyle Jamieson to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, leading edge to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
1.5
Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Full toss, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Chahal, fielded by Kohli.
-
1.4
Kyle Jamieson to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
-
1.4
Wide Kyle Jamieson to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by de Villiers.
-
1.3
Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Saini.
-
1.2
Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
1.1
Kyle Jamieson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
0.6
Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by de Villiers.
-
0.5
Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, middle stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.
-
0.4
Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
0.3
Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jamieson.
-
0.2
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Sublime stroke! du Plessis drives it past the ropes for a boundary
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mohammed Siraj to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Patel.