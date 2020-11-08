Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Delhi

189-3 (20.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

Hyderabad

108-4

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 82 runs to win from 6.2 overs

Delhi vs Hyderabad

IPL: Delhi vs Sunrisers LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips from the Qualifier 2, in Abu Dhabi. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
8th Nov 2020
Toss
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
S Ravi, P R Reiffel
TV Umpire
C Shamsuddin
Match Referee
M Nayyar
Reserve Umpire
V K Sharma

hyderabad BATTING CARD

Batsman R
P.K. Garg b Stoinis 17
D.A. Warner b Rabada 2
M. Pandey c Nortje b Stoinis 21
K.S. Williamson Not out 50
J.O. Holder c Dubey b Patel 11
A. Samad Not out 3
Extras 4w, 4
Total 13.4 Overs 108 - 4
Full Batting Card

delhi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ashwin 1 0 12 0
K. Rabada 3 0 21 1
A. Nortje 2 0 16 0
M.P. Stoinis 2 0 17 2
A.R. Patel 3.1 0 25 1
P. Dubey 2 0 14 0
Full Bowling Card