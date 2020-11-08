Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 82 runs to win from 6.2 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Nov 2020
- Toss
- Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- S Ravi, P R Reiffel
- TV Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
- Match Referee
- M Nayyar
- Reserve Umpire
- V K Sharma
hyderabad BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|P.K. Garg
|b Stoinis
|17
|D.A. Warner
|b Rabada
|2
|M. Pandey
|c Nortje b Stoinis
|21
|K.S. Williamson
|Not out
|50
|J.O. Holder
|c Dubey b Patel
|11
|A. Samad
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|4w,
|4
|Total
|13.4 Overs
|108 - 4
delhi BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Ashwin
|1
|0
|12
|0
|K. Rabada
|3
|0
|21
|1
|A. Nortje
|2
|0
|16
|0
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|17
|2
|A.R. Patel
|3.1
|0
|25
|1
|P. Dubey
|2
|0
|14
|0