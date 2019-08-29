Cricket Match
Day 1 of 3
Derbys
60-2 (25.2 ov)
In Play
Australia
Derbyshire are 60 for 2
Derbys 1st Innings60-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L.M. Reece
|Not out
|23
|80
|3
|0
|28.75
|B.A. Godleman (c)
|c Wade b Neser
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Dal
|c Carey b Neser
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.L. du Plooy
|Not out
|32
|64
|6
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|5lb
|5
|Total
|25.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|60
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Godleman 3.1ov
- 0 Dal 3.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|7
|4
|15
|0
|2.14
|M.G. Neser
|5.4
|1
|18
|2
|3.18
|Marsh
|4
|1
|9
|0
|2.25
|Siddle
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0.60
|M. Labuschagne
|3
|0
|6
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Aug - 1st Sep 2019
- Toss
- Derbyshire won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- N L Bainton, N Pratt