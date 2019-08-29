Cricket Match

Day 1 of 3
Badge

Derbys

60-2 (25.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

 

Derbyshire are 60 for 2

Derbys vs Australia

SUMMARY
Derbys 1st 60-2 (25.2 ov)
Derbys 1st Innings60-2

derbys Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L.M. Reece Not out 23 80 3 0 28.75
B.A. Godleman (c) c Wade b Neser 0 7 0 0 0.00
A. Dal c Carey b Neser 0 1 0 0 0.00
J.L. du Plooy Not out 32 64 6 0 50.00
Extras 5lb 5
Total 25.2 Overs, 2 wkts 60
To Bat: 
A.L. Hughes,
M.J.J. Critchley,
H.R. Hosein,
A.P. Palladino,
A.F. Gleadall,
H. Qadri,
D.R. Melton

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Godleman 3.1ov
  2. 0 Dal 3.2ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 7 4 15 0 2.14
M.G. Neser 5.4 1 18 2 3.18
Marsh 4 1 9 0 2.25
Siddle 5 2 3 0 0.60
M. Labuschagne 3 0 6 0 2.00

Match Details

Date
29th Aug - 1st Sep 2019
Toss
Derbyshire won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
N L Bainton, N Pratt