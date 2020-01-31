Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

286-9
Result
Badge

Zimbabwe U19s

211

England Under 19s win by 75 runs

England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19s

England to play Sri Lanka in plate final at U19 World Cup

England beat Zimbabwe to secure showdown with Sri Lanka, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am on Monday

George Hill top-scored with 90 from 93 balls in England's win over Zimbabwe

England will play Sri Lanka in the plate final of the U19 World Cup after George Hill's 90 helped his side to a 75-run win over Zimbabwe.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Hill shared an 83-run stand with Jordan Cox (59) for the fourth wicket as England posted 286-9 after electing to bat, with skipper George Balderson (45no off 30) swelling the total late on.

Balderson (3-29) then took two early wickets as Zimbabwe tumbled to 79-4 in Kimberly, only for Taurayi Tugwete (58) and Emmanuel Bawa (31) to rally the African team with a partnership of 60.

But when Scott Currie pinned Baha lbw and Tugwete was run out by Blake Cullen, Zimbabwe slipped from 149-4 to 211 all out - Balderson bagging the final wicket - as England booked a showdown with Sri Lanka in Benoni on Monday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am.

George Balderson took three wickets as his side earned a plate final against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka - who saw off Scotland in their semi-final in Potchefstroom on Thursday by 97 runs on DLS - and England are contending for the secondary prize having finished outside the top two in the group stage.

India, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan remain in contention to win the main trophy, with India facing Pakistan in the first semi-final on Tuesday and New Zealand battling Bangladesh in the second on Thursday, with both games taking place in Potchefstroom.

Match Details

Date
31st Jan 2020
Toss
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
N Duguid, M R Mukul

zimbabwe u19s BATTING CARD

Batsman R
W.N. Madhevere run out (Evison) 52
T.R. Marumani c Goldsworthy b Currie 7
M. Shumba lbw Balderson 6
D.N. Myers b Balderson 0
E.T. Bawa lbw Currie 31
T.A. Tugwete run out (Cullen) 58
D.J. Schadendorf lbw Goldsworthy 16
S. Ndlela b Qadri 22
G.F. Chirawu c Hill b Goldsworthy 2
D.J. Grant Not out 11
T.M. Nyangani b Balderson 0
Extras 3w, 1b, 2lb 6
Total All Out, 40.5 Overs 211
Full Batting Card

england u19 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
B.C. Cullen 4 0 31 0
S.W. Currie 5 0 42 2
G.P. Balderson 3.5 0 29 3
L.P. Goldsworthy 10 1 29 2
H. Qadri 10 1 44 1
G.C. Hill 2 1 5 0
D. Mousley 4 0 12 0
J. Evison 2 0 16 0
Full Bowling Card

©2020 Sky UK