England Under 1 1st Innings56-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|G.E. Scrivens (c)
|c Moore b Ginger
|20
|20
|2
|0
|100.00
|L.N. Heap
|c Wilson b Illingworth
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|N.F. Holland
|c Hall b Clark
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|S.A. Smale
|lbw Hayward
|10
|10
|2
|0
|100.00
|R.L. MacDonald-Gay
|b Hayward
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|C. Pavely
|c Smith b Ginger
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50.00
|A.K. Stonehouse
|Not out
|7
|14
|0
|0
|50.00
|S.A.E. Smale
|lbw Hayward
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|J.P. Groves
|Not out
|6
|7
|1
|0
|85.71
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|13.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|56
- To Bat:
- E. Anderson,
- H.L. Baker
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Heap 2.1ov
- 12 Holland 3.1ov
- 28 Smale 5.2ov
- 28 MacDonald-Gay 5.5ov
- 37 Pavely 8.2ov
- 38 Scrivens 8.4ov
- 45 Smale 9.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Illingworth
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
|M. Clark
|2
|0
|10
|1
|5.00
|E. Hayward
|3
|0
|13
|3
|4.33
|S. Ginger
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1.50
|L. Hamilton
|1.4
|0
|9
|0
|5.40
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.00
Match Details
- Date
- 27th - 30th Jan 2023
- Toss
- England Under 19s Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Senwes Park
- Umpires
- C La Borde, S Dembanevana
- TV Umpire
- L D V V Silva
- Match Referee
- O Chirombe
- Reserve Umpire
- K Klaaste