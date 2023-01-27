Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England Under 1

56-7 (13.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia Under

 

England Under 19s Women are 56 for 7 with 7.0 overs left

England Under 1 vs Australia Under

SUMMARY
England Under 1 1st 56-7 (13.0 ov)
England Under 1 1st Innings56-7

england under 1 Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
G.E. Scrivens (c) c Moore b Ginger 20 20 2 0 100.00
L.N. Heap c Wilson b Illingworth 1 5 0 0 20.00
N.F. Holland c Hall b Clark 1 5 0 0 20.00
S.A. Smale lbw Hayward 10 10 2 0 100.00
R.L. MacDonald-Gay b Hayward 0 3 0 0 0.00
C. Pavely c Smith b Ginger 4 8 0 0 50.00
A.K. Stonehouse Not out 7 14 0 0 50.00
S.A.E. Smale lbw Hayward 1 6 0 0 16.67
J.P. Groves Not out 6 7 1 0 85.71
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 13.0 Overs, 7 wkts 56
To Bat: 
E. Anderson,
H.L. Baker

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Heap 2.1ov
  2. 12 Holland 3.1ov
  3. 28 Smale 5.2ov
  4. 28 MacDonald-Gay 5.5ov
  5. 37 Pavely 8.2ov
  6. 38 Scrivens 8.4ov
  7. 45 Smale 9.6ov
Australia Under Bowling
O M R W Econ
M. Illingworth 3 0 17 1 5.67
M. Clark 2 0 10 1 5.00
E. Hayward 3 0 13 3 4.33
S. Ginger 2 0 3 2 1.50
L. Hamilton 1.4 0 9 0 5.40
A. Smith 1 0 1 0 1.00

Match Details

Date
27th - 30th Jan 2023
Toss
England Under 19s Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Senwes Park
Umpires
C La Borde, S Dembanevana
TV Umpire
L D V V Silva
Match Referee
O Chirombe
Reserve Umpire
K Klaaste