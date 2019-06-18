England vs Afghanistan

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Afghanistan need 293 runs to win from 24.1 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
afghanistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|N.A. Zadran
|b Archer
|0
|G. Naib
|c Buttler b Wood
|37
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|46
|H. Shahidi
|Not out
|19
|M.A. Afghan
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|25.5 Overs
|105 - 3
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|5
|0
|22
|0
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|26
|1
|Ali
|7
|0
|35
|0
|Wood
|3.3
|1
|7
|1
|Stokes
|4
|0
|12
|0
|Rashid
|1
|0
|2
|1