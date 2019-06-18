Cricket Match
England
397-6 (50.0 ov)
Afghanistan
108-3
England vs Afghanistan
|Afghanistan 1st
|108-3 (27.0 ov)
|England 1st
|397-6 (50.0 ov)
|Afghanistan need 290 runs to win from 23.0 overs
Afghanistan 1st Innings108-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.A. Zadran
|b Archer
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|G. Naib (c)
|c Buttler b Wood
|37
|28
|4
|1
|132.14
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|46
|74
|3
|1
|62.16
|H. Shahidi
|Not out
|21
|46
|1
|0
|45.65
|M.A. Afghan
|Not out
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|Extras
|3w,
|3
|Total
|27.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|108
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Zadran 1.2ov
- 52 Naib 11.5ov
- 104 Zurmatai 24.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
England 1st Innings397-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.M. Vince
|c Ur Rahman b Zadran
|26
|31
|3
|0
|83.87
|J.M. Bairstow
|c&b Naib
|90
|99
|8
|3
|90.91
|J.E. Root
|c Zurmatai b Naib
|88
|82
|5
|1
|107.32
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Zurmatai b Naib
|148
|71
|4
|17
|208.45
|J.C. Buttler
|c Nabi b Zadran
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|B.A. Stokes
|b Zadran
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|31
|9
|1
|4
|344.44
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 1lb
|9
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|397
- To Bat:
- J.C. Archer,
- A.U. Rashid,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 44 Vince 9.3ov
- 164 Bairstow 29.5ov
- 353 Root 46.4ov
- 359 Morgan 46.6ov
- 362 Buttler 47.4ov
- 378 Stokes 49.1ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
Live Commentary
-
26.6
Adil Rashid to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
26.5
Adil Rashid to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
26.4
Adil Rashid to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
26.3
Adil Rashid to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
26.2
Adil Rashid to Asghar Afghan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
26.1
Adil Rashid to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
25.6
Mark Wood to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
25.5
Mark Wood to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
25.4
Mark Wood to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
25.3
Mark Wood to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
25.2
Mark Wood to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
25.1
Mark Wood to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
24.6
Adil Rashid to Asghar Afghan. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
24.5
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Rahmat Shah. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Bairstow. Well that's one way to get a wicket. A big juicy full toss from Rashid offered Rahmat the chance to go to 50 but instead he picked out Jonny Bairstow on the mid-wicket boundary. Rashid was a bit unlucky in the previous game so I guess what goes around comes around.
-
24.4
Adil Rashid to Rahmat Shah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
24.3
Adil Rashid to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
24.2
Adil Rashid to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
24.1
Adil Rashid to Rahmat Shah. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
23.6
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid. This game is meandering along without a lot happening at the moment. Here comes Adil Rashid, maybe the batsmen will try and take him on.
-
23.5
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.4
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, mis-timed to first slip for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.3
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.2
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
23.1
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
22.6
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
22.5
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
22.4
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
22.3
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
22.2
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
22.1
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
21.6
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
21.5
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
21.4
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
21.3
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
21.2
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
21.1
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
20.6
Moeen Ali to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
20.5
Moeen Ali to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
20.4
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
20.3
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Not a great ball and tickled around the corner. There was enough pace on the ball for it to beat Jofra Archer in the race to the boundary.
-
20.2
Moeen Ali to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
20.1
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
19.6
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
19.5
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
19.4
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
19.3
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.2
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, Spliced to short leg for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
19.1
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
18.6
Moeen Ali to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
18.5
Moeen Ali to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
18.4
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Root.
-
18.3
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
18.2
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Off the edge and with no slip in place that ball will race away fine for four runs.
-
18.1
Moeen Ali to Rahmat Shah. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.6
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.5
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Short, down leg side on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.4
Ben Stokes to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs.
-
17.3
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Root.
-
17.2
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.1
Ben Stokes to Rahmat Shah. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Vince.