Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

161-1
Result
Badge

Afghanistan

160

England win by 9 wickets

England vs Afghanistan

England vs Afghanistan: Jason Roy stars in emphatic final warm-up win

England open the ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30am

5:46
Watch how Jason Roy smashed England to a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in their final World Cup warm-up match.

England go into their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup in confident mood after hammering Afghanistan by nine wickets in their final warm-up game on Monday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

England bowled out Afghanistan for 160 at The Oval - the venue for their tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday - before knocking the runs off in just 17.3 overs with a brutal batting display.

Jason Roy smashed 11 boundaries and four sixes in an unbeaten 89 from 46 balls, while Jonny Bairstow (39) and Joe Root (29no) offered more than useful support.

Earlier, England were electric in the field, affecting two run outs, Ben Stokes claiming a fine catch at slip and some Bairstow brilliance on the boundary ending the innings after only 38.4 overs.

v

Live ICC Cricket World Cup

England vs S Africa

May 30, 2019, 9:30am


Remote Record

Initially it was Jofra Archer (3-32) that got England up and running, removing the explosive but reckless opener Hazratullah Zazai (11), and Rahmat Shah, to tame chips to mid-on. Noor Ali (30) briefly led the recovery before chopping Stokes (1-14) onto his stumps.

Part-time offspinner Root (3-22) then entertained the crowd, claiming three wickets in a six-over spell which included some experimental legspin.

Root first dismissed Asghar Afghan, holing out to long-on, before four Afghanistan wickets fell for four runs in little more than an over. Moeen Ali (1-42) picked up Gulbadin Naib, scattered among the run outs of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran, and Root's second - Rashid Khan out for a first-ball duck as Stokes clung on to a sensational grab at slip.

Some lusty late blows by Mohammad Nabi (44) - striking three huge sixes - and Dawlat Zadran (20no) helped at least lifted Afghanistan up 100 and beyond, but they fell far short of a competitive score, especially against England's blistering batting.

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, starting with England vs South Africa at The Oval from 9.30am on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
27th May 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R S A Palliyaguruge
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
B N J Oxenford

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 89
J.M. Bairstow s Zurmatai b Nabi 39
J.E. Root Not out 29
Extras 4w, 4
Total 17.3 Overs 161 - 1
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Hassan 3 0 21 0
D. Zadran 1 0 16 0
Khan 5 0 32 0
Nabi 3 0 34 1
A. Alam 2 0 20 0
G.G. Naib 3.3 0 38 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK