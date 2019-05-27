England vs Afghanistan

Watch how Jason Roy smashed England to a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in their final World Cup warm-up match.

England go into their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup in confident mood after hammering Afghanistan by nine wickets in their final warm-up game on Monday.

England bowled out Afghanistan for 160 at The Oval - the venue for their tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday - before knocking the runs off in just 17.3 overs with a brutal batting display.

Jason Roy smashed 11 boundaries and four sixes in an unbeaten 89 from 46 balls, while Jonny Bairstow (39) and Joe Root (29no) offered more than useful support.

Earlier, England were electric in the field, affecting two run outs, Ben Stokes claiming a fine catch at slip and some Bairstow brilliance on the boundary ending the innings after only 38.4 overs.

Initially it was Jofra Archer (3-32) that got England up and running, removing the explosive but reckless opener Hazratullah Zazai (11), and Rahmat Shah, to tame chips to mid-on. Noor Ali (30) briefly led the recovery before chopping Stokes (1-14) onto his stumps.

Part-time offspinner Root (3-22) then entertained the crowd, claiming three wickets in a six-over spell which included some experimental legspin.

Root first dismissed Asghar Afghan, holing out to long-on, before four Afghanistan wickets fell for four runs in little more than an over. Moeen Ali (1-42) picked up Gulbadin Naib, scattered among the run outs of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Najibullah Zadran, and Root's second - Rashid Khan out for a first-ball duck as Stokes clung on to a sensational grab at slip.

Some lusty late blows by Mohammad Nabi (44) - striking three huge sixes - and Dawlat Zadran (20no) helped at least lifted Afghanistan up 100 and beyond, but they fell far short of a competitive score, especially against England's blistering batting.

