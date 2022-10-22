Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

113-5

Result
Badge

Afghanistan

112

England win by 5 wickets

England vs Afghanistan

SUMMARY
England 1st 113-5 (18.1 ov)
Afghanistan 1st 112All out (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets

England 1st Innings113-5

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.C. Buttler (c) c Ur Rahman b Farooqi 18 18 3 0 100.00
A.D. Hales c Farooqi b Malik 19 20 0 1 95.00
D.J. Malan c Nabi b Ur Rahman 18 30 0 0 60.00
B.A. Stokes b Nabi 2 4 0 0 50.00
L.S. Livingstone Not out 29 21 3 0 138.10
H.C. Brook c Zadran b Khan 7 6 0 0 116.67
M.M. Ali Not out 8 10 0 0 80.00
Extras 12w, 12
Total 18.1 Overs, 5 wkts 113
To Bat: 
C.R. Woakes,
S.M. Curran,
A.U. Rashid,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 35 Buttler 4.6ov
  2. 52 Hales 8.4ov
  3. 65 Stokes 10.4ov
  4. 81 Malan 13.5ov
  5. 97 Brook 15.2ov
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Afghanistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
F. Farooqi 4 0 24 1 6.00
A. Omarzai 1.1 0 11 0 9.43
M. Zadran 4 0 22 1 5.50
Khan 4 0 17 1 4.25
F.A. Malik 2 0 23 1 11.50
Nabi 3 0 16 1 5.33

Afghanistan 1st Innings112 All out

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Zazai c Livingstone b Stokes 7 17 1 0 41.18
R. Gurbaz c Buttler b Wood 10 9 0 1 111.11
I. Zadran c Ali b Curran 32 32 3 1 100.00
U. Ghani c Livingstone b Curran 30 30 3 0 100.00
N. Zadran c Rashid b Stokes 13 11 0 1 118.18
M. Nabi (c) c Buttler b Wood 3 5 0 0 60.00
A. Omarzai c Stokes b Curran 8 6 1 0 133.33
R.A. Khan c Hales b Curran 0 1 0 0 0.00
M. Ur Rahman c&b Woakes 0 1 0 0 0.00
F.A. Malik Not out 2 4 0 0 50.00
F. Farooqi c Malan b Curran 0 2 0 0 0.00
Extras 3w, 4lb 7
Total All Out, 19.4 Overs 112

Fall of Wickets

  1. 11 Gurbaz 2.1ov
  2. 35 Zazai 6.3ov
  3. 62 Zadran 11.1ov
  4. 82 Zadran 14.1ov
  5. 91 Nabi 15.3ov
  6. 109 Omarzai 17.5ov
  7. 109 Khan 17.6ov
  8. 110 Ur Rahman 18.2ov
  9. 112 Ghani 19.2ov
  10. 112 Farooqi 19.4ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Stokes 4 0 19 2 4.75
Woakes 4 0 24 1 6.00
Wood 4 0 23 2 5.75
S.M. Curran 3.4 0 10 5 2.73
Rashid 4 0 32 0 8.00

Match Details

Date
22nd Oct 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Perth
Umpires
A S Dar, C M Brown
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
P Wilson