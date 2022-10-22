Score Centre
-
News
-
Pundits
-
Women's
-
Video
-
Fixtures
-
Results
-
Tables
-
Teams
-
Competitions
-
Cricket on Sky
-
Score Centre
-
Bet
England vs Afghanistan
Fall of Wickets
-
35
Buttler
4.6ov
-
52
Hales
8.4ov
-
65
Stokes
10.4ov
-
81
Malan
13.5ov
-
97
Brook
15.2ov
-
6
-
7
-
8
-
9
-
10
afghanistan Batting
|
|
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Livingstone b Stokes
|7
|17
|1
|0
|41.18
|R. Gurbaz
|c Buttler b Wood
|10
|9
|0
|1
|111.11
|I. Zadran
|c Ali b Curran
|32
|32
|3
|1
|100.00
|U. Ghani
|c Livingstone b Curran
|30
|30
|3
|0
|100.00
|N. Zadran
|c Rashid b Stokes
|13
|11
|0
|1
|118.18
|M. Nabi (c)
|c Buttler b Wood
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60.00
|A. Omarzai
|c Stokes b Curran
|8
|6
|1
|0
|133.33
|R.A. Khan
|c Hales b Curran
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Ur Rahman
|c&b Woakes
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|F.A. Malik
|Not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|F. Farooqi
|c Malan b Curran
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
| 3w, 4lb
|7
|
|
|
|
|Total
|All Out, 19.4 Overs
|112
|
|
|
|
Fall of Wickets
-
11
Gurbaz
2.1ov
-
35
Zazai
6.3ov
-
62
Zadran
11.1ov
-
82
Zadran
14.1ov
-
91
Nabi
15.3ov
-
109
Omarzai
17.5ov
-
109
Khan
17.6ov
-
110
Ur Rahman
18.2ov
-
112
Ghani
19.2ov
-
112
Farooqi
19.4ov