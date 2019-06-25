Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Australia

45-0  (10.4 ov)

Australia are 45 for 0 with 39.2 overs left

England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE!

Live text commentary from the clash between England and Australia at Lord's. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
25th Jun 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, S Ravi
TV Umpire
H D P K Dharmasena
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
J S Wilson

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.J. Finch Not out 21
D.A. Warner Not out 22
Extras 2lb 2
Total 10.2 Overs 44 - 0
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 5.2 0 19 0
J.C. Archer 5 0 23 0
Full Bowling Card