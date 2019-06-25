England vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Australia are 45 for 0 with 39.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- J S Wilson
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|A.J. Finch
|Not out
|21
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|22
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|10.2 Overs
|44 - 0
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|5.2
|0
|19
|0
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|23
|0