Cricket Match
England
Australia
45-0 (11.0 ov)
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|45-0 (10.4 ov)
|Australia are 45 for 0 with 39.0 overs left
Australia 1st Innings45-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|21
|34
|3
|0
|61.76
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|22
|32
|3
|0
|68.75
|Extras
|2lb
|2
|Total
|10.4 Overs, 0 wkts
|45
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|5.4
|0
|20
|0
|3.53
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|23
|0
|4.60
Match Details
- Date
- 25th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, S Ravi
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- J S Wilson
Live Commentary
-
10.6
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
10.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
10.4
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
10.3
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
10.2
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.1
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
9.6
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
9.5
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
9.4
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
9.3
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
9.2
FOUR! Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
9.1
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
8.6
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
8.5
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
8.3
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.2
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump down the track pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
8.1
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.6
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.5
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
7.4
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
7.3
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
7.2
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, hit pad to third slip for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
7.1
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot dropped, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
6.6
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
6.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
6.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.3
FOUR! Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Pitched up and lofted back down the ground for four by Warner, top shot.
-
6.2
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
6.1
APPEAL! Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, hit pad for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. That's close, England like it but not out says the umpire. Was there an inside edge, or was height the issue? Morgan wants to review so we will find out. There's clearly no bat involved, is the ball hitting the stumps? It's umpire's call on height and Finch survives.
-
5.6
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
5.5
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.4
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
5.3
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Short, to leg on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
5.2
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
-
5.1
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to point for 2 runs, dropped catch by Vince, fielded by Morgan. Dropped at backward point. Well that would have been an incredible catch, think highlights of Paul Collingwood in his prime. It was Jame Vince in that position, jumping high with one hand stretched out above his head but the ball didn't stick.
-
4.6
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
4.5
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
4.4
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
4.3
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
4.2
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Short again and pulled away for four by Finch this time. Not the length to bowl on this pitch which is offering some sideways movement.
-
4.1
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
3.6
FOUR! Jofra Archer to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Archer goes short and Warner is more than a match for it, pulling the ball away behind square, controlling the shot well and earning four runs.
-
3.5
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
3.4
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
3.3
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
3.2
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
3.1
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
2.6
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid. Beautiful stuff from Woakes to the left-hander. There is definitely some assistance for him off this pitch. Warner drove at the last one and a thick edge floated over backward point and landed safely.
-
2.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, middle stump on the back foot Leave, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
2.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.3
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
2.1
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.6
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
1.5
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
1.4
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Vince.
-
1.3
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
1.2
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That's a freebie first up from Archer, a nice easy drive for Finch sends the ball racing away to the cover boundary.