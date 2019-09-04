England vs Australia

Catch up with the action from the first day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford.

Steve Smith led an Australia recovery on his return to the side following concussion on a rain-hit and blustery day one of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner (0) for the fifth time in seven innings and also removed his opening partner Marcus Harris (13) as Australia tumbled to 28-2 after electing to bat in chilly Manchester.

But Smith (60no) - back after missing England's Ben Stokes-inspired, series-levelling win in the third Test at Headingley - took his runs tally for the series to 438 at an average of 146 as the tourists closed a day on which only 44 overs were bowled on 170-3.

Marnus Labuschagne (67) completed his fourth consecutive fifty since initially stepping in for Smith as Test cricket's first concussion substitute - his stand with Smith worth 116 when he was bowled by Craig Overton.

Blustery conditions in the afternoon led to the bails being blown out of their grooves, temporarily removed by the umpires and then replaced by heavier ones, while a stay crisp packet also stopped play.

But Smith - now batting with stem guards after his blow to the neck at Lord's - remained serene, adding a 26th Test fifty to his scores of 144, 142 and 92 earlier in the series and, at one point, sweeping away a rogue beach ball, before the rain returned and ended the day prematurely at tea.

Smith's appearance fired up Jofra Archer, the man who had felled him with that bouncer at Lord's, with the England seamer cranking up his pace to the 30-year-old having operated in the low eighties prior to that.

Smith would have been run out on 27 had the recalled Overton deflected a drive from Labuschagne onto the stumps at the non-striker's end via his boot, while Labuschagne survived an lbw review off Stokes and also edged just past the same man at slip off Jack Leach while in the thirties.

England would have eyed a clatter of wickets once Warner edged Broad behind attempting to leave the fourth ball of the match - Warner recording his second duck in a row and sixth single-figure score of the series.

Broad struck again in the seventh over, ousting Harris with on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision of out standing when the batsman's unsuccessful review showed the ball would have clipped the bails.

Smith and Labuschagne rallied, taking their third-wicket partnership to an unbroken 70, and Australia to 98-2, at lunch, before rain prevented any further play until 4pm.

Labuschagne had headed into the interval on 49 and duly completed another half-century shortly after the restart and just before another five-minute rain interruption.

Smith sealed his fifty with a tumble, falling off his feet as he cracked a wide, length ball from Stokes through the covers for four, while Travis Head (18no) also toppled over when he was hit on the leg by Stokes - England reviewed for lbw but the left-hander was hit outside the line of leg stump.

Australia picked Mitchell Starc for the first time in the series, the left-armer preferred to Peter Siddle as the rested James Pattinson's replacement.

Overton took Chris Woakes' place for England as he made his fourth Test appearance and first on home soil, having previously played twice in Australia during the 2017/18 Ashes and once in New Zealand.

