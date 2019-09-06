England vs Australia

Catch up with the action from the third day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford.

Josh Hazlewood reignited Australia's hopes of an Ashes-sealing victory at Old Trafford after Joe Root and Rory Burns had anchored England's comeback on day three of the fourth Test.

Root (71) - on the ground where he struck a career-best 254 against Pakistan three years ago and averages 99.16 - and Burns (81) shared a third-wicket stand of 141, only for Hazlewood (4-48) to dismiss them both and Jason Roy (22) as England closed a rain-shortened day on 200-5, 297 runs behind Australia and needing a further 98 to avoid the follow on.

Hazlewood had earlier made nightwatchman Craig Overton (5) his 50th Ashes scalp and ended proceedings on 53 after having Burns caught at second slip by Smith, pinning Root lbw and smashing Roy's middle stump.

Root had joined Burns at the crease nine balls after the 1.30pm start when Overton snicked to Smith in the cordon - England were 25-2 at that stage, with Joe Denly having been dismissed late on day two.

Root and Burns latched on to some loose deliveries from Mitchell Starc, but Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were far more relentless, with the former unfortunate not to pick up more than just Overton's wicket during a near three-hour second session following the morning washout.

Starc released the pressure with boundary balls - shipping 28 runs from five overs in his second spell - with one four through gully taking opener Burns to his fourth Test fifty, from 100 deliveries.

Root sealed his 43rd Test half-century from 117 balls in the following extended session when he tucked Nathan Lyon into the leg side.

Lyon wheeled away but without success, while he was cheered ironically when he cleanly claimed the ball at the non-striker's end, having failed to do so in the third Test at Headingley when he missed the chance to run out Jack Leach and retain the Ashes for Australia.

An erroneous review for Leach lbw also proved costly in Leeds and skipper Tim Paine made a poor DRS call in Manchester, too, with Cummins' ball shown to have struck Root outside the line of off stump - the blow seemingly the cause of Root jarring his knee.

The England skipper also edged Cummins between wicketkeeper Paine and first slip David Warner and then past second slip during the Australia seamer's excellent seven-over spell post-tea.

Hazlewood provided the long-awaited breakthroughs for Australia, though, as England slipped from 166-2 to 196-5 - Headingley hero Ben Stokes (7no) and Jonny Bairstow (2no) in when bad light stopped play.

