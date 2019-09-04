England vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 5
In Play
Australia are 80 for 2
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Sep 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.S. Harris
|lbw Broad
|13
|D.A. Warner
|c Bairstow b Broad
|0
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|34
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|25
|Extras
|4b, 4lb
|8
|Total
|19.3 Overs
|80 - 2
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Broad
|7
|2
|24
|2
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|16
|0
|Stokes
|4
|0
|18
|0
|Leach
|3
|1
|13
|0
|Overton
|0.1
|0
|0
|0