Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Australia

80-2  (19.3 ov)

Australia are 80 for 2

England vs Australia

The Ashes - Day One LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford. Watch on Sky Sports Ashes.

Match Details

Date
4th - 8th Sep 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R J Bailey

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.S. Harris lbw Broad 13
D.A. Warner c Bairstow b Broad 0
M. Labuschagne Not out 34
S.P.D. Smith Not out 25
Extras 4b, 4lb 8
Total 19.3 Overs 80 - 2
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Broad 7 2 24 2
J.C. Archer 5 0 16 0
Stokes 4 0 18 0
Leach 3 1 13 0
Overton 0.1 0 0 0
Full Bowling Card