Cricket Match
England
Australia
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
Australia 1st Innings80-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.S. Harris
|lbw Broad
|13
|24
|1
|0
|54.17
|D.A. Warner
|c Bairstow b Broad
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M. Labuschagne
|Not out
|34
|58
|6
|0
|58.62
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|25
|34
|4
|0
|73.53
|Extras
|4b, 4lb
|8
|Total
|19.4 Overs, 2 wkts
|80
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Warner 0.4ov
- 28 Harris 6.6ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|7
|2
|24
|2
|3.43
|J.C. Archer
|5
|0
|16
|0
|3.20
|Stokes
|4
|0
|18
|0
|4.50
|Leach
|3
|1
|13
|0
|4.33
|Overton
|0.3
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 4th - 8th Sep 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Bailey
Live Commentary
-
19.4
Craig Overton to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.3
Craig Overton to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.2
Craig Overton to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
19.1
Craig Overton to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
18.6
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.5
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
18.4
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Denly.
-
18.3
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Roy.
-
18.2
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Denly.
-
18.1
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Burns.
-
17.6
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Denly.
-
17.5
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
17.4
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.3
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Overton.
-
17.2
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
17.1
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.6
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
16.5
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
16.4
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
16.3
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
16.2
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
16.1
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
15.6
APPEAL! Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
15.5
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run.
-
15.4
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Stokes with a shorter one down leg-side, Smith pivots and tickles this ball fine of the man at fine leg for another four.
-
15.3
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run.
-
15.2
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.1
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
14.6
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
14.5
Jack Leach to Steven Smith. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
14.4
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Burns.
-
14.3
FOUR! Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. The same again for Labuschagne, he gets another freebie and Australia are motoring now with these two at the crease, England look a little flat with the two in-form men at the wicket for Australia.
-
14.2
FOUR! Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Leach gives Labuschagne one that's too short and wide, the batsman makes the most of it and gets a boundary through point.
-
14.1
Jack Leach to Marnus Labuschagne. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
13.6
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.5
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Stokes puts one on a plate for Smith to pull to the boundary, another sloppy ball from Stokes and normal service has resumed for Steve Smith.
-
13.4
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Stokes drops one too wide and full and Smith drives it straight to the boundary, Smith doesn't look phased from the bowling today which is good news for the Aussies.
-
13.3
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.2
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
13.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
12.6
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Labuschagne flicking one away through mid-wicket for another four, he's waited for Broad to put one on his pads and he has made the most of the straight ball. To say England have two early wickets they haven't looked as hostile as you might expect in a crucial Ashes test.
-
12.5
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.4
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
12.3
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Lovely push from Labuschagne to move him onto 16, a patient innings from him, and he looks in good nick here to continue his good form in this Ashes series.
-
12.2
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
12.1
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.6
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.5
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.4
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
11.3
Ben Stokes to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.2
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
11.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.6
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
10.5
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
10.4
Stuart Broad to Steven Smith. In-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 3 runs, run save by Leach.
-
10.3
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, thick edge in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
10.2
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
10.1
Stuart Broad to Marnus Labuschagne. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.