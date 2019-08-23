England vs Australia

The pick of the action from a wicket-laden day two of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley

Australia took a huge step towards retaining the Ashes as they seized control of the third Test by bowling England out for 67 just after lunch on day two at Headingley.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

After Australia fought their way to 179 under leaden skies on day one, Josh Hazlewood took 5-30 as England conceded a hefty first-innings deficit of 112 in posting their lowest total in Ashes Tests since 1948 despite overhead conditions appearing perfect for batting.

The sun was beating down in Leeds but few of the England batsmen were around long enough to enjoy it as a combination of some fine Australian bowling, led by Hazlewood, and some extremely loose shots made it a morning to forget for a stunned home crowd.

Only Joe Denly (12) made double figures - and required more than his share of good fortune to do so - as any advantage England had after day one evaporated in the Yorkshire heat.

England showed some fight with the ball but Australia were 171-6 at the close, with a commanding lead of 283 and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 53, and a nightmarish day for the hosts was made worse when Jofra Archer hobbled off the field with cramp during the final hour.

All eyes were on Jason Roy (9) at the start of the day as the struggling opener attempted to prove he can transfer his one-day prowess into the longer format.

However, after thumping Hazlewood through the covers for four at the start of the fourth over, he chased a wide one four balls later and edged to David Warner at first slip.

Joe Root was in next but lasted only two balls before nicking a beauty from Hazlewood. Warner was the catcher again, this time holding on to a very sharp chance to his left.

There was little Root could have done to such a good delivery that forced him to play before jagging away off the seam but few other England batsmen could say the same.

Rory Burns (9) gloved a bumper from Pat Cummins behind down leg and Ben Stokes (8) edged to Warner after throwing his bat at a rank wide delivery from James Pattinson (2-9), who then ended Denly's scratchiest of innings when the England No 4 drove needlessly and gave Tim Paine his second catch.

Denly packed a lot into his 49 balls at the crease, successfully overturning an lbw decision off Hazlewood before he got off the mark, playing and missing at 16 deliveries and edging another seven - two of which he managed to squeeze just past his leg stump.

Jonny Bairstow (4) was next to go, playing back to Hazlewood and getting an edge that went quickly to Warner, who clung on well again for his fourth catch as England limped to 54-6 at lunch.

Any hopes of a fightback ended first ball after the break when Chris Woakes (5) gloved down the legside and was caught behind off Cummins and when Jos Buttler (5) drilled the first ball of the next over to Usman Khawaja at short extra cover, England were just about done.

Archer (7) was caught behind ducking a bouncer to give Cummins (3-23) a third wicket and Hazlewood bowled Jack Leach (1) to finish the job for Australia, leaving England to contemplate their third total of under 100 in Test cricket in 2019.

There was something for the England fans to cheer as Warner went second ball in Australia's second innings, lbw to Stuart Broad, who has now dismissed him four times in the series.

With England's seamers beginning to tire after little more than a session's rest following their exertions on day one, Root turned to Leach (1-13) and the left-arm spinner struck with his first ball, a beauty that turned sharply to bowl Marcus Harris (19) through the gate as he played an extravagant drive.

Khawaja (23) soon followed, taking inspiration from the England batsmen in driving at a full, wide delivery from Woakes (1-21) and edging to second slip where Roy took a good catch.

Labuschagne and Travis Head put on 45 for the fourth wicket but were made to work for their runs as Stokes did his best to try and single-handedly drag England back into the game.

The all-rounder should have made the breakthrough when he found Labuschagne's edge, the Aussie No 4 on just 14, early in the evening session but after a quick juggle, Root shelled the catch.

Stokes did strike a couple of overs later, bowling Head (25) with a yorker that swung past the bat and hit off stump and continued to charge in from the Football Stand End for 15.2 overs after tea.

His only break was short-lived as Archer replaced him, only to cramp up after four balls and have to leave the field as Stokes was swiftly brought back into the attack.

The smiles from the England players suggested there was nothing seriously wrong with Archer but there was still a degree of concern from the home fans as he walked off, so confirmation that he was just suffering with cramp in his left thigh was something of a relief and the fast bowler was back on the field before the close of play.

Stokes' efforts were not being backed up by his teammates, though, as he had Labuschagne dropped again, this time by Bairstow as he dived low to his right behind the stumps, not long after the bowler had done himself out of a wicket by overstepping when the batsman did feather behind.

He was eventually rewarded when Matthew Wade (33) dollied up a catch to Bairstow, having gloved a short ball as he tried to leave and with England's tails, if not up, at least raised slightly, Broad had Paine (0) caught at gully after a nick onto his pad looped up to Denly.

Labuschagne reached his fourth Test fifty late in the day, making the most of his good fortune and showing the patience and willingness to leave the ball outside off that so many other batsmen throughout the day had lacked.

