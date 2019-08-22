Cricket Match
England
Australia
12-1 (4.0 ov)
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|12-1 (4.0 ov)
|Play due to restart at 2pm local time
Australia 1st Innings12-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.S. Harris
|c Bairstow b Archer
|8
|12
|2
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|4b,
|4
|Total
|4.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|12
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Harris 3.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.C. Archer
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd - 26th Aug 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
-
3.6
OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Bairstow. What a beauty. Angling into the stumps and nipping away at the last moment, squaring Harris up and catching the edge. Bairstow does the rest and before the next batsman can come in the covers are brought on. England deserved that after a superb start with the ball. Pressure on the Aussies once again.
-
3.5
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
3.4
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.3
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Through the slips. Exactly what England are hoping for after winning the toss but the edge doesn't carry. Maybe another slip required.
-
3.2
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
3.1
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.6
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.5
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.4
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.3
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
2.2
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.1
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
1.6
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Jofra strays too straight and pays the price. Nice tickle off the pads and Harris is underway.
-
1.5
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Seaming in back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.4
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.3
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Out-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.2
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Out-swinging back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
1.1
Jofra Archer to Marcus Harris. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.6
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.5
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.4
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
0.3
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
0.2
Stuart Broad to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Stuart Broad to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Leach.