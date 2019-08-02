England vs Australia

Highlights from day two of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

Rory Burns scored a gritty maiden Test hundred on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, one that sees England trail Australia by only 17 runs, still with six first-innings wickets in hand.

Burns' place was under threat heading into his Ashes debut after averaging only 22.28 through his first seven Tests and registering scores of six in both innings against Ireland at Lord's last week, but he answered his critics emphatically with 125 not out as England reached stumps at 267-4.

Australia will rue another poor umpiring decision in the Test that cost them Burns' wicket on 21, though they were also guilty of not using a review as the left-handed opener was pinned in front of his stumps by Nathan Lyon.

Burns put on 132 for the second wicket with captain Joe Root (57), who also had a great escape of his own when on nine. This time, umpire Joel Wilson was happy to answer in the affirmative for a catch behind off James Pattinson but, incredibly, the ball was shown to shave Root's off-stump - failing to dislodge the bail - rather than his outside edge.

Peter Siddle (1-43) eventually did for Root after he had reached a 42nd Test fifty, taking a terrific one-handed catch off his own bowling, while Joe Denly (18) and Jos Buttler (5) departed in quick succession after tea as a ball change prompted a mini batting wobble by England.

But Burns battled on, eventually bringing up a first Test ton after a very nervous stay in the nineties, one which saw him stuck on 92 for all of 37 minutes and use up 11 deliveries on 99 when in search of that much-sought-after-single.

When that all-important run finally arrived with a flick to midwicket off Lyon, Burns became the first England opener not named Alastair Cook to score a hundred on home soil since 2015 [Adam Lyth vs New Zealand, 2015].

Burns and Ben Stokes (38no) then cashed in late in the day, sharing in an unbroken 73-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, England lost Jason Roy (10) in the eighth over, the sixth of the day, as he edged Pattinson (2-54) to second slip - just reward for a probing opening spell from the Aussie quick.

Pattison had found Roy's edge earlier, but the opener did well to play it with soft hands short of the slips. Pace increased from 83mph up 88 as he settled into his spell and Pattinson did not miss out second time round.

In a testing morning session, Burns took a blow on the helmet from an otherwise out-of-sorts Pat Cummins, while Root somehow survived Lyon's first ball which turned sharply into the right-hander and only narrowly missed his off-peg as he shouldered arms.

The pair then benefited from further good fortune - Burns' missed lbw and Root's stubborn off-stump - before eventually finding some rhythm either side of the lunch interval, with Burns bringing up his fifty and Root surpassing Graham Thorpe (6,744) on the all-time leading Test run-scorers list for England.

It took something special to finally see the back of Root, who also overturned an lbw decision on 14 - a 10th umpiring error for the Test - and it was Siddle who came up with it, stretching out his right hand in his follow through to claim a brilliant catch that he made look equally as effortless.

Then, as Australia were just seeming to flag in the final session, a ball change in the 61st over seemingly helped earn them a couple of quick wickets, with Pattinson angling one back into Denly, who was trapped in front, and Buttler edging a much-improved Cummins (1-65) to third slip.

Burns too was troubled at the other end, the ball repeatedly beating his outside edge as he failed to add to his score of 92 from the time the ball was changed until the 67th over.

But, symptomatic of an innings full of character, grit and determination, Burns dug in, found a way to survive and ultimately reached a richly deserved century, before enjoying himself in the final hour alongside Stokes.

