England vs Australia

Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

England were held up by Steve Smith once again on day three of the first Ashes Test as Australia closed on 124-3, a lead of 34, at Edgbaston.

After England were bowled out for 374, giving them a first innings lead of 90, they quickly removed David Warner (8) and Cameron Bancroft (7) before Smith, with the help of Usman Khawaja (40) and Travis Head (21no), guided his side out of trouble.

The former Australia skipper was unbeaten on 46 when bad light brought play to a premature close and England will try once more to oust Smith on day four with the match still firmly in the balance.

England started the day 267-4 and made a watchful start. Ben Stokes (50) looked in good touch, drilling James Pattinson through mid on for four on his way to a 95-ball half-century, only to feather one behind trying to hit Pat Cummins through the offside without adding to his tally.

Jonny Bairstow whipped Pattinson away to the fence to take England past Australia's first-innings 284 and Rory Burns (133), fresh from his hundred on day two, played a glorious square drive off Peter Siddle to more than double his runs for the morning, taking him to seven.

Soon after drinks though, Burns was gone, prodding outside off and nicking a turning delivery from Lyon (3-112) through to Tim Paine.

The off-spinner was getting plenty of assistance from a dry and fast-deteriorating pitch but it was a straight one that got him his second wicket as Moeen Ali (0) shouldered arms and lost his off stump.

Five balls later, Bairstow (8) was on his way, wafting needlessly outside off and edging Siddle to Warner at first slip.

England had lost 4-18 in 8.4 overs, the last three of those wickets falling in the space of 11 balls at the cost of only four leg byes.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad ensured there was no further damage before lunch and the pair's increasing confidence was perfectly demonstrated by Woakes as he slog-swept Lyon into the stands in the last over of the session.

The pair continued to frustrate Australia for an hour after lunch until Cummins (3-84) broke the 65-run stand, a barrage of short balls culminating in Broad (29) picking out Pattinson at fine leg.

Anderson (3) and Woakes (37no) kept the visitors out in the field for another six overs but the innings came to an end when the No 11, whose running between the wickets had been extremely cautious as he nursed a calf injury, top-edged a sweep off Lyon and was caught at mid on.

Anderson did not appear as England took to the field for the start of Australia's innings but when Broad (1-26) got rid of Warner in the third over, edging behind as he belatedly tried to withdraw his bat, even the absence of a bowler with 575 Test wickets to his name didn't seem too much of a concern.

0:26 Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner cheaply for the second time at Edgbaston to move on to 450 Test wickets

It took an England review to confirm Warner's departure, but Bancroft's dismissal was far more clear cut as he popped up a catch to Jos Buttler at short leg after getting himself in a tangle trying to work Ali (1-47) into the legside.

With both Aussie openers gone, neither of them having reached double figures in either innings, England were firmly in the ascendancy, but Smith and Khawaja - who was dropped on 11 by Buttler off Ali - hit back, adding 48 for the third wicket in quick time.

England turned to Stokes (1-18) and he needed just two deliveries to strike. He nipped the ball back sharply to Khawaja, cutting the left-hander in half and brushing the inside edge on the way through to Bairstow.

From there onwards, it was a familiar story as Smith, with Head for company, breezed towards another half-century without ever threatening to get out.

A bouncer from Stokes rattled his helmet but even that did little to slow his progress - Anderson's absence was suddenly far more noticeable - before, with the light fading, the umpires took the players off.

