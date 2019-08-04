England vs Australia

The best of the action from day four of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

England have got a battle on their hands to save the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, having been set 398 to win after a second Steve Smith century in the match on day four.

Smith followed up his first-innings 144 with 142 to become just the fifth Australian to score centuries in each innings of an Ashes Test, joining Warren Bardsley, Arthur Morris, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden.

Smith's superb century, as well as a maiden Ashes ton - and first since 2013 - for Matthew Wade (110) helped Australia up to a massive 487-7 declared, leaving England with a tricky seven-over spell to see off before stumps.

Jason Roy (6no) and Rory Burns (7no) did just that, guiding England safely through to the close at 13-0, though still some 384 runs in arrears as we enter into the fifth and final day of the first Test.

Australia entered into the fourth morning with a lead of only 34, three wickets down, but Smith - himself resuming 46 not out - again wore down the England attack with another chance-less hundred.

He received good support too, sharing century stands with Travis Head (51) and Wade, as Australia lost only one wicket in each of the first two sessions.

Searching for early strikes, Stuart Broad had two lbw shouts against Head in his opening over but, bowling from round the wicket to Head, both were thought to be sliding on with the angle down the legside - the first shout proving the closest, shown to be just clipping on 'umpire's call'.

Beyond that, chances were very hard to come by, with a Jonny Bairstow missed stumping off the part-time legspin of Joe Denly the most glaring miss. Head was on 46 at the time, though he fell shortly after reaching his half-century.

Ben Stokes (3-85) had the golden arm for England, deceiving the Aussie left-hander with a slower ball as he attempted to cut outside off and feathered a faint edge behind.

In the afternoon session, Chris Woakes and Broad each had an lbw shout against Wade, with the first inside-edged and so turned down by the umpire, while Joel Wilson incredibly gave the second before it was rightly overturned due to height.

England also lost both of their reviews, both from an otherwise out-of-sorts Moeen Ali (2-130), who'd send down two floaty beamers in the day. The first was to Smith when on 125 but it was shown to turn too much.

Eventually, finally, England did get their man. With the second new ball, Woakes (1-46) found some late away swing on a fuller length and Smith nicked off attempting an expansive drive.

Smith has now scored 1116 runs in his last 10 Ashes innings, with the only other Australian batsman to register even as many as 800 runs in 10 successive innings against England being Don Bradman - 1236 runs between January 1937 and December 1946.

Even after Smith departed, Australia were far from done. Wade went through to a fine century of his own - a Test best score - while James Pattinson (47no) had some fun late on with some lusty swings to the boundary after Wade ultimately holed out in the deep off Stokes and Tim Paine (34) was bowled through the gate by a beauty from Moeen.

By that point, wickets were almost inconsequential to England, with Australia's score getting away from them and towards a declaration. If anything, the sharp turn for Paine's wicket serves only as a warning to what Nathan Lyon could do on a tired, dry day five pitch.

He got through three overs late in the day, but England's openers survived their testing mini-session as they look to save the match.

