Cricket Match
England
Australia
81-3 (25.0 ov)
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|81-3 (25.0 ov)
|Australia are 81 for 3
Australia 1st Innings81-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.T. Bancroft
|c Root b Broad
|8
|25
|2
|0
|32.00
|D.A. Warner
|lbw Broad
|2
|14
|0
|0
|14.29
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|13
|23
|2
|0
|56.52
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|21
|51
|2
|0
|41.18
|T.M. Head
|Not out
|26
|37
|4
|0
|70.27
|Extras
|11lb
|11
|Total
|25.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|81
Fall of Wickets
- 2 Warner 3.5ov
- 17 Bancroft 7.3ov
- 35 Khawaja 14.2ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 1st - 5th Aug 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- R T Robinson
Live Commentary
-
24.6
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Denly.
-
24.5
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
24.4
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
24.3
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
24.2
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
24.1
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
23.6
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
23.5
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
23.4
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
23.3
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.2
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
23.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
22.6
Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
22.5
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Burns.
-
22.4
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
22.3
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
22.2
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
22.1
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
21.6
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
21.5
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Seaming in back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Roy.
-
21.4
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
21.3
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. Flicks the pad down the legside and Bairstow can't stop it, the flow of runs continues for Australia.
-
21.2
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 3 runs, run save by Broad.
-
21.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
20.6
Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, off stump down the track flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
20.5
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Head got himself into a bit of a mess there. Good length from Moeen and he wasn't sure whether to play forward or back. The ball came off the edge but it went down and wide of slip and Head gets four streaky runs.
-
20.4
FOUR! Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Too short from Moeen and cut away hard to the boundary by Head. He's not going to let Moeen settle in here.
-
20.3
Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
20.2
Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
-
20.1
Moeen Ali to Travis Head. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
19.6
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Burns, fielded by Denly.
-
19.5
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Out-swinging back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Uses the pace this time and guides the ball through the gap behind square on the offside.
-
19.4
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs.
-
19.3
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
19.2
FOUR! Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Banged in short and pulled right out of the middle of the bat. There's not loads of pace and bounce in this surface and I don't think the short ball will play a huge part in this game.
-
19.1
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.6
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. That ball runs away quickly and very fine off the thigh pad and all of a sudden it's become a productive over for Australia.
-
18.5
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
18.4
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Broad.
-
18.3
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.2
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.1
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.6
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.5
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.4
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.3
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.2
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
17.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Seaming away, on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow. Smith flirts with that one well outside off stump and is furious with himself.
-
16.6
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Seaming in back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.5
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.4
Chris Woakes to Travis Head. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
16.3
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
16.2
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
16.1
Chris Woakes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Denly.
-
15.6
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.5
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.4
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.3
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
15.2
Ben Stokes to Travis Head. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
15.1
Ben Stokes to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.