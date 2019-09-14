England vs Australia

The best of the action from day three of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval

A dominant England are closing in on a win in the fifth and final Ashes Test as they look to tie the series 2-2, ending day three at The Oval 382 ahead of Australia.

Joe Denly did his hopes of securing a spot on England's winter tours no harm, top-scoring with 94, though he fell six agonising runs short of a maiden Test century as he edged Peter Siddle to slip in the final session.

He and Ben Stokes (67) had helped build the home side's commanding lead with a 127-run stand for the third wicket, while Jos Buttler had some fun later in the day, as he biffed 47 off 63 balls, England closing on 313-8 in their second innings.

Australia, having retained the Ashes at Old Trafford but hopeful of a first outright series win in England for 18 years, will rue missed opportunities to remove each of Denly, Stokes and Buttler earlier than they did.

Steve Smith dropped Stokes on seven, a sharp chance off Nathan Lyon that flew to him at slip, while Denly and Buttler should have been given out lbw on 54 and 19, respectively but Australia, as they've made a habit through the series, poorly used their reviews and failed to refer either decision.

Six England batsmen fell in the evening session, including two in consecutive deliveries to sensational catches - Smith snaffling Chris Woakes (6) with a stunner, low to his right at second slip, and Marnus Labuschagne diving forward at deep backward-square to claim Buttler's top-edged pull - but even with the late clatter of wickets, the hosts remain in a strong position.

England were positive right from the off, particularly against Lyon, not wanting the offspinner to settle on a pitch that is beginning to break up. Denly plundered 10 off two balls from his opening over, launching a straight six down the ground, while Stokes too slog-swept the spinner into the stands later in the afternoon.

Lyon (3-65) did, however, manage to strike twice in the morning session, with Rory Burns (20) first gifting his wicket away, bottom-edging an attempted cut behind, and Joe Root (21) edging Lyon to Smith just before lunch.

Denly and Stokes were largely untroubled in the afternoon as both passed fifty - Stokes bringing up his with a second six hoicked into deep midwicket off an absolute pie from part-time legspinner Labuschagne - while their century stand came up shortly before tea.

Lyon earned a modicum of revenge and a third wicket when he prized out Stokes upon the resumption, bowled with a beauty that drifted into the left-hander and sharply spun away, while Denly departed a mere three overs and eight runs later to the otherwise-out-of-sorts Siddle (2-52).

Jonny Bairstow (14) and Sam Curran (17) didn't trouble the scorecard too greatly, but Buttler helped England above and beyond a 300-run lead before Smith and Labuschagne's superb efforts in the field saw the back of him and Woakes before stumps.

