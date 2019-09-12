England vs Australia

Cricket Match
England 1st Innings112-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Marsh b Hazlewood
|47
|87
|7
|0
|54.02
|J.L. Denly
|c Smith b Cummins
|14
|26
|2
|0
|53.85
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|39
|83
|3
|0
|46.99
|B.A. Stokes
|Not out
|5
|17
|0
|0
|29.41
|Extras
|1nb, 6lb
|7
|Total
|35.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|112
Fall of Wickets
- 27 Denly 8.3ov
- 103 Burns 30.5ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.J. Cummins
|10
|2
|28
|1
|2.80
|Hazlewood
|10.5
|4
|29
|1
|2.68
|Siddle
|11
|1
|38
|0
|3.45
|Marsh
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
|Lyon
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Sep 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Kia Oval
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
35.2
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
35.1
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
34.6
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
34.5
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Seaming away length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
34.4
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
34.3
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
34.2
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
34.1
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
33.6
Peter Siddle to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
33.5
Peter Siddle to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
33.4
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
33.3
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
33.2
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
33.1
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
32.6
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
32.5
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
32.4
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
32.3
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
32.2
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
32.1
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
31.6
Peter Siddle to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump down the track glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
31.5
Peter Siddle to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
31.4
Peter Siddle to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
31.3
Peter Siddle to Ben Stokes. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
31.2
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Lyon, fielded by Harris.
-
31.1
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, off stump no foot movement working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
30.6
Josh Hazlewood to Ben Stokes. Length ball, off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
30.5
OUT! Caught. Josh Hazlewood to Rory Burns. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, by Marsh. A bit of extra bounce in this delivery surprised Rory Burns, the ball hit high on the bat and looped up to Marsh at mid wicket. The ends an excellent partnership between Burns and Root
-
30.4
Josh Hazlewood to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
30.3
Josh Hazlewood to Rory Burns. Seaming away back of a length, middle stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
30.2
Josh Hazlewood to Rory Burns. Out-swinging half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
30.1
Josh Hazlewood to Rory Burns. Back of a length, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
29.7
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
29.5
Peter Siddle to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
29.4
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
29.4
FOUR! Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep extra cover for 1 run. Beautifully timed and into the gap perfectly by Burns
-
29.3
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
29.2
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
29.1
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit body to gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
28.6
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. A long half volley and easily put away by Joe Root to bring up 7000th test match runs for the Yorkshireman. He's the 12th Englishman to the mark and the fastest ever to 7000 runs in terms of time, just six and a half years
-
28.5
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
28.4
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
28.3
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
28.2
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
28.1
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
27.6
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
27.5
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
27.4
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
27.3
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
27.2
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Harris.
-
27.1
Peter Siddle to Rory Burns. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
26.6
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
26.5
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
26.4
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
26.3
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
26.2
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
26.1
Josh Hazlewood to Joe Root. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Lyon.