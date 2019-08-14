England vs Australia

England and Australia will return to Lord's on day two hoping for better weather after day one of the second Ashes Test was washed out.

The rain started a couple of hours before the scheduled toss and continued uninterrupted until the early afternoon. After a couple of pitch inspections, the umpires called for the toss to take place at 3pm but that plan was short-lived as the rain returned.

England awarded a Test cap to Jofra Archer in that short window between downpours, indicating that the fast bowler was set to make his debut. That will have to wait until Thursday now - and, unlikely as it may be, England could still change their mind before naming their XI at the toss.

With the rain still pouring and showing no sign of easing, play was finally abandoned for the day at 4.20pm.

