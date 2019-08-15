England vs Australia

The best of action from day two of the second Ashes Test at Lord's as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.

Australia have the edge in the second Ashes Test as they closed day two on 30-1 after bowling England out for 258 at Lord's.

Josh Hazlewood made an instant impact on his return to the Australia side with two wickets in a fantastic opening spell, ending with figures of 3-58, while Pat Cummins (3-61) and Nathan Lyon (3-68) also claimed with three wickets apiece as England were bowled out with an hour left of an extended evening session.

After day one was washed out, Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and put England in to bat and it looked like an inspired decision as they reduced the hosts to 138-6 before running into some lower-order resistance either side of tea.

Half-centuries from Rory Burns (53) and Jonny Bairstow (52) gave the home fans, many of whom were decked out in red on Ruth Strauss Foundation Day at the home of cricket, something to cheer amid the steady fall of England wickets.

Stuart Broad removed David Warner (3) for the third time in as many innings before stumps and a lively first spell in Test cricket from Jofra Archer ensured a sell-out crowd remained in position to the last but Cameron Bancroft (5no) and Usman Khawaja (18no) dug in to give the tourists a slight advantage going into day three.

Earlier in the day, the five-minute bell was rung by Sam and Luca Strauss, sons of Andrew and Ruth, before the players came out wearing red caps that will now be auctioned off to raise money for the foundation.

Once the action began, Australia were quickly on top as, three balls into the second over, Jason Roy (0) pushed at a delivery he could have left from Hazlewood and edged behind.

Cummins and Hazlewood continued to build the pressure with some excellent new-ball bowling and although a pair of perfectly executed cover drives from Joe Root and an expensive over from Peter Siddle appeared to have eased it somewhat, Hazlewood soon struck again.

The tall right-armer nipped the first ball of his fifth over back up the slope to beat Root's inside edge and hit him plumb in front. Up went the umpire's finger and out went the England captain after quickly deciding a review would be futile.

There were no real demons in the surface as a stand of 66 between Burns and Joe Denly proved, although the partnership was not without incident.

First, Burns drove at Peter Siddle on 16 and sent a thick edge to Khawaja, who dropped a routine chance at gully.

Lyon then spun one past Denly's inside edge and when the umpire turned down the initial appeal, Australia reviewed, only for ball-tracking to show the ball would have missed leg stump.

Unfazed, the England pair played determinedly through to lunch and beyond before Hazlewood came back and got Denly (30) with a full delivery that moved late and took the edge through to Paine.

Burns had another life on 47, Siddle again the unlucky bowler as Paine went one-handed to his left but shelled the catch. The left-hander reached his third Test fifty from 119 balls but his luck ran out soon after as Cameron Bancroft took a stunning catch at short leg off Cummins, clinging on at the second attempt with his left hand with the ball just centimetres above the turf.

Jos Buttler (12) and Ben Stokes (13) soon followed, the former feathering behind off Siddle (1-48) and the latter lbw to Lyon. That brought Bairstow and Chris Woakes together with England perilously placed on 138-6.

The pair batted positively and took England up to 200 by tea before Australia were rewarded after switching to short-ball tactics at the start of the final session.

Woakes (32) was the man to go, gloving down leg off Cummins, three balls after unconvincingly top-edging a hook shot for six and just two balls after being hit flush on the helmet as he tried to duck a bouncer.

Cummins had another when Archer got a leading edge to another short ball and was well caught by Khawaja running back from gully and after Broad was bowled by Lyon, the innings ended when Bairstow holed out off the off-spinner shortly after passing fifty.

With just under an hour to bat, Australia were one down quickly as Warner was bowled by a bail-trimmer from Broad as the England seamer nipped one back through the gate.

It will come as a relief to England given that UltraEdge showed Warner had feathered one behind in the previous over from Archer but with no reaction from the bowler or fielders, the Aussie opener survived, albeit he was unable to add to his score before being castled by Broad.

Archer had started brightly, his second ball fizzing between Bancroft's bat and pad but there was no first Test wicket before the close as the Australian pair of Bancroft and Khawaja made it safely through to stumps.

