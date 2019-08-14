Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

England

258 (77.1 ov)

Close
Badge

Australia

80-4

Australia trail England by 178 runs with 6 wickets remaining

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 80-4 (37.1 ov)
England 1st 258All out (77.1 ov)
Australia trail England by 178 runs with 6 wickets remaining

Australia 1st Innings80-4

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
C.T. Bancroft lbw Archer 13 66 1 0 19.70
D.A. Warner b Broad 3 17 0 0 17.65
U.T. Khawaja c Bairstow b Woakes 36 56 4 0 64.29
S.P.D. Smith Not out 13 40 2 0 32.50
T.M. Head lbw Broad 7 21 1 0 33.33
M.S. Wade Not out 0 23 0 0 0.00
Extras 4b, 4lb 8
Total 37.1 Overs, 4 wkts 80
To Bat: 
T.D. Paine,
P.J. Cummins,
P.M. Siddle,
J.R. Hazlewood,
N.M. Lyon

Fall of Wickets

  1. 11 Warner 4.2ov
  2. 60 Bancroft 22.5ov
  3. 60 Khawaja 23.2ov
  4. 71 Head 30.1ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Broad 13 3 26 2 2.00
J.C. Archer 13 6 18 1 1.38
Woakes 9 3 27 1 3.00
Stokes 2.1 1 1 0 0.46

England 1st Innings258 All out

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns c Bancroft b Cummins 53 127 7 0 41.73
J.J. Roy c Paine b Hazlewood 0 3 0 0 0.00
J.E. Root (c) lbw Hazlewood 14 20 3 0 70.00
J.L. Denly c Paine b Hazlewood 30 67 4 0 44.78
J.C. Buttler c Paine b Siddle 12 23 1 0 52.17
B.A. Stokes lbw Lyon 13 22 3 0 59.09
J.M. Bairstow c Khawaja b Lyon 52 95 7 0 54.74
C.R. Woakes c Paine b Cummins 32 62 3 1 51.61
J.C. Archer c Khawaja b Cummins 12 20 2 0 60.00
S.C.J. Broad b Lyon 11 15 2 0 73.33
M.J. Leach Not out 6 9 1 0 66.67
Extras 6w, 12b, 5lb 23
Total All Out, 77.1 Overs 258

Fall of Wickets

  1. 0 Roy 1.3ov
  2. 26 Root 9.1ov
  3. 92 Denly 31.6ov
  4. 116 Burns 38.3ov
  5. 136 Buttler 42.3ov
  6. 138 Stokes 45.2ov
  7. 210 Woakes 64.6ov
  8. 230 Archer 70.2ov
  9. 251 Broad 73.5ov
  10. 258 Bairstow 77.1ov
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
P.J. Cummins 21 8 61 3 2.90
Hazlewood 22 6 58 3 2.64
Siddle 13 2 48 1 3.69
Lyon 19.1 2 68 3 3.55
Smith 2 0 6 0 3.00

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Aug 2019
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf