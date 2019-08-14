Cricket Match
Day 3 of 5
England
258 (77.1 ov)
Close
Australia
80-4
Australia trail England by 178 runs with 6 wickets remaining
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|80-4 (37.1 ov)
|England 1st
|258All out (77.1 ov)
Australia 1st Innings80-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.T. Bancroft
|lbw Archer
|13
|66
|1
|0
|19.70
|D.A. Warner
|b Broad
|3
|17
|0
|0
|17.65
|U.T. Khawaja
|c Bairstow b Woakes
|36
|56
|4
|0
|64.29
|S.P.D. Smith
|Not out
|13
|40
|2
|0
|32.50
|T.M. Head
|lbw Broad
|7
|21
|1
|0
|33.33
|M.S. Wade
|Not out
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4b, 4lb
|8
|Total
|37.1 Overs, 4 wkts
|80
Fall of Wickets
- 11 Warner 4.2ov
- 60 Bancroft 22.5ov
- 60 Khawaja 23.2ov
- 71 Head 30.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Broad
|13
|3
|26
|2
|2.00
|J.C. Archer
|13
|6
|18
|1
|1.38
|Woakes
|9
|3
|27
|1
|3.00
|Stokes
|2.1
|1
|1
|0
|0.46
England 1st Innings258 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c Bancroft b Cummins
|53
|127
|7
|0
|41.73
|J.J. Roy
|c Paine b Hazlewood
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root (c)
|lbw Hazlewood
|14
|20
|3
|0
|70.00
|J.L. Denly
|c Paine b Hazlewood
|30
|67
|4
|0
|44.78
|J.C. Buttler
|c Paine b Siddle
|12
|23
|1
|0
|52.17
|B.A. Stokes
|lbw Lyon
|13
|22
|3
|0
|59.09
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Khawaja b Lyon
|52
|95
|7
|0
|54.74
|C.R. Woakes
|c Paine b Cummins
|32
|62
|3
|1
|51.61
|J.C. Archer
|c Khawaja b Cummins
|12
|20
|2
|0
|60.00
|S.C.J. Broad
|b Lyon
|11
|15
|2
|0
|73.33
|M.J. Leach
|Not out
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|Extras
|6w, 12b, 5lb
|23
|Total
|All Out, 77.1 Overs
|258
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Roy 1.3ov
- 26 Root 9.1ov
- 92 Denly 31.6ov
- 116 Burns 38.3ov
- 136 Buttler 42.3ov
- 138 Stokes 45.2ov
- 210 Woakes 64.6ov
- 230 Archer 70.2ov
- 251 Broad 73.5ov
- 258 Bairstow 77.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.J. Cummins
|21
|8
|61
|3
|2.90
|Hazlewood
|22
|6
|58
|3
|2.64
|Siddle
|13
|2
|48
|1
|3.69
|Lyon
|19.1
|2
|68
|3
|3.55
|Smith
|2
|0
|6
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 14th - 18th Aug 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- A S Dar, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf