England vs Australia

Michael Atherton says it was the right call to pick Liam Dawson in the England squad

Vice-captain Jos Buttler will lead England in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up clash against Australia after captain Eoin Morgan sustained a finger injury.

Morgan was one of 14 players preparing for Saturday's match at the Ageas Bowl when he damaged his left index finger during fielding practice, the injury necessitating a X-ray which showed he'd sustained a flake fracture to his left index finger.

The 32-year-old will miss England's opening warm-up clash but is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday when his side takes on South Africa at the Oval.

Buttler last led the World No 1 side during the recent 4-0 series win over Pakistan when Morgan was suspended for the fourth ODI due to a slow over-rate; England won the match by three wickets.

Test skipper Joe Root missed training on Friday for personal reasons but will rejoin the team for Saturday's match, when England plan to play 12 of their squad.

That includes Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson, drafted into the World Cup squad at the expense of Kent's Joe Denly.

With Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid unlikely to feature against Australia due to a shoulder problem, Sky Sports pundit Mike Atherton says the wisdom of including Dawson in the World Cup squad is all too clear.

0:39 Join Sky Sports Cricket now and be part of your team's bid for glory with our best-ever offer of just £10 per month, with no contract

"Rashid has got a slight shoulder injury and the back-up position that they needed was a spinner, rather than say Joe Denly who is more of a batsman who bowls a little bit of spin," said Atherton.

"If Rashid's shoulder goes or they need 10 overs from another spinner during the competition, then Dawson is more reliable than Denly, so I think it was the right decision."

He added: "Dawson has been playing a lot of cricket for Hampshire; he's had an outstanding Royal London campaign.

0:29 The Cricket World Cup is coming home and England have home advantage - or do they?

"He's probably played more cricket for Hampshire than he would have for England had he been in that 17-man squad for Pakistan, where he would probably have sat on his backside for most of it.

"He's not short of game time; he's only short of having that time in and around the England team. It will be good for him to get back and in and around the squad.

"He's a very solid cricketer. I wouldn't be fussed at all about him coming in late and not having had that much ODI experience."

Australia began their preparations with a seven-wicket victory over West Indies at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

Shaun Marsh and former skipper Steve Smith looked in good nick as they put on 109 for the third wicket, Australia chasing down a target of 229 inside 39 overs.

Opener Usman Khawaja was struck on the head by an Andre Russell bouncer in the second over of Australia's innings; he retired hurt but was subsequently cleared of serious injury.

Watch England take on Australia in Saturday's ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up live on Sky Sports Mix (Sky channel 121) from 10.20am.