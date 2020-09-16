England vs Australia

Watch the action from a thrilling final ODI as centuries for Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey led Australia to a three-wicket win over England.

England slipped to their first series defeat of the summer as centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey, and Mitchell Starc's final-over boundaries, led Australia from 73-5 to a gripping three-wicket win in the deciding third ODI at Emirates Old Trafford.

Australia - three days after suffering a dramatic collapse to lose the second ODI by 24 runs - tumbled again as they chased 303 for victory, Chris Woakes and part-time spinner Joe Root sharing four wickets.

However, Maxwell (108 off 90) and Carey (106 off 114) profited from spurned England chances in a stand of 212 for the sixth wicket, before both batsmen fell towards the death, leaving Australia needing 10 from Adil Rashid's final over.

Starc (11no off 3) smacked the first ball back over Rashid's head for six and then swept the fourth away for four as Australia inflicted a first home ODI series defeat on their opponents since they triumphed 3-2 in 2015.

Maxwell had sealed an 84-ball second ODI hundred with a six off Tom Curran and although he was caught sweeping Rashid in the 48th over with 18 runs needed, and Carey, whose maiden ODI hundred came from 106 balls, steered Jofra Archer to third man with 10 needed, Australia edged to victory.

England had earlier rallied from 0-2 - Jason Roy (0) and Root (0) out to Starc from the first two balls of the match - to post 302-7, thanks to Jonny Bairstow (112 off 126), Sam Billings (57 off 58) and Woakes (53no off 39).

That total looked like being enough when Australia lost half their wickets inside 17 overs but Maxwell - dropped on 44 by Jos Buttler off Rashid - and Carey - caught off an Archer no-ball on nine - completed a stunning turnaround, with one of Maxwell's seven sixes flying all the way into The Point in a thrilling end to the men's international summer.

Australia made a dream start after England elected to bat, with Roy slashing Starc's first delivery to backward point and Root then pinned lbw by an in-swinger.

Roy's first-ball duck left him with an average of just 8.16 in six ODIs this summer, with a top-score of 24, and an average of 12.75 in nine ODIs since England's World Cup triumph last summer.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan saw off Starc's hat-trick ball, meaning Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas remains the only man to take three wickets from the first three balls of an ODI, doing so against Bangladesh in the 2003 World Cup.

Morgan and the fluent Bairstow then counter-attacked to put on 67 for the third wicket, before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (3-51) took his tally of wickets for the series to 10 by having Morgan (23) and Buttler (8) caught at mid-off and extra-cover respectively - England 96-4 in the 19th over at that stage.

Bairstow and Billings rallied England - just as they had done in the first ODI of the series - with a stand of 114, during which time Bairstow completed a 116-ball, 10th ODI century with a sumptuous whipped six off Cummins over deep square leg.

Cummins gained revenge four overs later when he bowled Bairstow with a nip-backer through bat and pad and with Billings having been caught reverse-sweeping Zampa, England were 220-6 in the 41st over.

The hosts thumped lower-order runs for the second ODI in succession, though, with Woakes' 39-ball salvo including stands of 46 from 37 balls with Curran (19) and an unbeaten 36 off 22 with Rashid respectively - England amassing 53 from the final five overs.

Woakes made the early breakthroughs with the ball, trapping Finch (12) lbw and then having Marcus Stoinis (4) caught at midwicket by Morgan.

Morgan's decision to bowl Root after the powerplay paid dividends with David Warner (24) cleaned up in the spinner's first over by a ball that pitched on middle stump and spun to hit off and Mitch Marsh (2) then inside edging onto his pad and through to Buttler in Root's second.

When Buttler collected Billings' throw to run out Marnus Labuschagne (20) in the 17th over, Australia's innings was in tatters - and it would have been 87-6 had Archer not bowled his first no-ball in ODI cricket when Carey steered him to Rashid at third man.

Maxwell also enjoyed slices of fortune, including when an England review for lbw showed Rashid's delivery had brushed his sweat band before it hit him on the forearm as he made a mess of a reverse sweep - frustration for England with the delivery set to clatter the stumps.

England finally dismissed Maxwell and Carey towards the death - Maxwell caught by a juggling Curran at third man after top-edging Rashid and Carey pouched by a diving Mark Wood - but Starc's boundaries meant Australia beat England for just the fourth time in 19 one-day internationals in a sensational finish.