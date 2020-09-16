Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

302-7 (50.0 ov)
Badge

Australia

 

England are 302 for 7 - Between Innings

England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play match highlights from the crucial third ODI at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
16th Sep 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
R K Illingworth, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
R A Kettleborough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Maxwell b Starc 0
J.M. Bairstow b Cummins 112
J.E. Root lbw Starc 0
E.J.G. Morgan c Starc b Zampa 23
J.C. Buttler c Finch b Zampa 8
S.W. Billings c Marsh b Zampa 57
C.R. Woakes Not out 53
T.K. Curran b Starc 19
A.U. Rashid Not out 11
Extras 1nb, 1 8lb 19
Total 50.0 Overs 302 - 7
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 10 0 74 3
Hazlewood 10 0 68 0
P.J. Cummins 10 0 53 1
A. Zampa 10 0 51 3
Marsh 6 0 25 0
Maxwell 4 0 23 0
Full Bowling Card