England vs Australia

Match Details
- Date
- 16th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Maxwell b Starc
|0
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Cummins
|112
|J.E. Root
|lbw Starc
|0
|E.J.G. Morgan
|c Starc b Zampa
|23
|J.C. Buttler
|c Finch b Zampa
|8
|S.W. Billings
|c Marsh b Zampa
|57
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|53
|T.K. Curran
|b Starc
|19
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|11
|Extras
|1nb, 1 8lb
|19
|Total
|50.0 Overs
|302 - 7
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M A Starc
|10
|0
|74
|3
|Hazlewood
|10
|0
|68
|0
|P.J. Cummins
|10
|0
|53
|1
|A. Zampa
|10
|0
|51
|3
|Marsh
|6
|0
|25
|0
|Maxwell
|4
|0
|23
|0