England vs Australia

England produced a stunning fightback to beat Australia by 24 runs and send the three-match ODI series to a decider at Emirates Old Trafford.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Australia seemed to be cruising at 144-2, chasing just 232 for victory, thanks to a stand of 107 between Aaron Finch (73) and Marnus Labuschagne (48) before Eoin Morgan brought back Jofra Archer (3-34) and Chris Woakes (3-32) to devastating effect.

The tourists lost 4-3 as England's new-ball pair got the older ball talking, with Woakes removing Labuschagne lbw before bowling Finch and Glenn Maxwell, while Archer castled Mitch Marsh having accounted for David Warner and Marcus Stoinis in a fiery opening spell.

Sam Curran (3-35) then put England on the brink of victory with two wickets in two balls, added a third soon after and although Alex Carey did just enough to keep Australia in contention, he was the last man to go, stumped trying to hit Adil Rashid (1-67) over the top.

It was Rashid's first wicket but it was his efforts with the bat, alongside Tom Curran, that gave England a total to defend as the pair added 76 for the ninth wicket to help the hosts go 149-8 to 231-9.

2:55 Watch The Late Cut of England's stunning 24-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford

Having opted to bat first, Morgan would have hoped for an improved showing from their destructive opening pair but with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood continuing their fantastic form, the chances for England's top-order to hit their way out of their own less than stellar form were few and far between.

Bairstow went without scoring, edging behind as Starc (2-38) angled one across him, and although Roy (21) hit three boundaries off Hazlewood, he was run out by Joe Root soon after as Stoinis came in from point and threw down the stumps.

Root (39) was another looking woefully out of nick but battled alongside Morgan and although he launched Stoinis over midwicket for six to bring up the fifty partnership, he was still struggling by the time he edged Adam Zampa to Finch at slip.

Jos Buttler (3) came and went quickly, lbw to Pat Cummins, and while the England skipper was seeing the ball slightly better and had mustered five boundaries, Zampa trapped him lbw for 42, a superb review overturning the original not out decision.

Zampa (3-36) has been excellent throughout the tour and the leggie had his third wicket with a ball that skidded on to Sam Billings (8), England's centurion in the first match, chopping on as he went back trying to cut and when Woakes (26) nicked behind off Hazlewood (1-27) to follow Sam Curran (1) back to the dressing room, England were in serious trouble.

However, they were given hope by a brilliant, and ultimately game-winning, partnership between Rashid and Tom Curran. The pair started steadily, just nudging the singles before exploding into life in the last five overs.

Curran hit Cummins and then Starc back down the ground for one-bounce fours to get things going and when Rashid (35no) took 18 from a Cummins over, including a six hooked over square leg, Australia were in danger of undoing their good work.

Marsh bowled Curran (37) in the last over but even then England weren't done as Archer added another boundary from the last ball.

A misfield from the first ball of the Australia innings might not have been the best omen but England were soon back on track as Archer produced a beauty to have Warner (6) caught behind.

Stoinis (9) hit a lovely straight six off Woakes but was then undone by a brutal bouncer from Archer that he could only fend up in the air, allowing Buttler to take a simple catch as England got the early wickets they so desperately needed defending a low total.

The fast bowler was taken out of the attack though after a blistering five-over spell and it was not until he returned in the 26th over that England really threatened as Finch and Labuschagne calmly accumulated against the seamers and took the attack to Rashid, whose first three overs went for 27.

Woakes was brought back to bowl in tandem with Archer but even then, the Australian pair, with Finch having reached his 27th ODI fifty, seemed relatively comfortable and brought up the century stand.

The game turned in the 31st over as Woakes rapped Labuschagne on the pad and after the umpire turned down the lbw appeal, England reviewed. Ball-tracking came back with three reds and if that pushed the door ajar, the home side had soon taken it off its hinges.

Archer bowled Marsh (1) in the next over with one that kept low and then Woakes got the prize scalp of Finch in the 33rd with a ball that held its line to beat the edge and make a mess of the stumps.

Morgan chose to keep the pair going and bowl them out. His reward was the wicket of Maxwell (1), bowled in identical fashion to Finch from the first ball of Woakes' final over.

With the main men done for the day, it was left to the Currans, both brought in after missing the first ODI, and Rashid to finish the job.

Tom (0-28) proved economical throughout his spell but it was Sam who did the damage, the left-armer bowling Cummins (11) from around the wicket before having Starc caught behind next ball.

Zampa (2) and Carey held out for just over four overs but had added only 10 runs by the time the former chipped the ball up to mid-off to give Curran his third and put England on the brink.

Carey (36) finally sprung into action when Rashid came on to bowl his last two overs, with Tom Curran also bowled out, and got it down to 27 from 12 balls required.

However, he still wasn't connecting with any consistency and eventually charged past a Rashid googly as the rate climbed and the pressure grew. Buttler whipped off the bails to ensure England remain unbeaten in bilateral ODI series since January 2017 and since 2015 at home.

Australia will have another chance to alter that record on Wednesday but after such a thrilling turnaround, it is England with the momentum going into the series decider.

Watch the third ODI between England and Australia on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Wednesday.