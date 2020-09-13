Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

144-7 (39.1 ov)
In Play
Badge

Australia

 

England are 144 for 7 with 10.5 overs left

England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play match highlights from the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
13th Sep 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
M A Gough, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
D J Millns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy run out (Stoinis) 21
J.M. Bairstow c Carey b Starc 0
J.E. Root c Finch b Zampa 39
E.J.G. Morgan lbw Zampa 42
J.C. Buttler lbw Cummins 3
S.W. Billings b Zampa 8
C.R. Woakes Not out 21
S.M. Curran c Carey b Starc 1
T.K. Curran Not out 0
Extras 4w, 5lb 9
Total 39.1 Overs 144 - 7
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 7 1 16 2
Hazlewood 8.5 2 26 0
P.J. Cummins 7 3 21 1
Marsh 6 1 26 0
M.P. Stoinis 2 0 20 0
A. Zampa 8 0 30 3
Full Bowling Card