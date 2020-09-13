England vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 144 for 7 with 10.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M A Gough, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|run out (Stoinis)
|21
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Carey b Starc
|0
|J.E. Root
|c Finch b Zampa
|39
|E.J.G. Morgan
|lbw Zampa
|42
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Cummins
|3
|S.W. Billings
|b Zampa
|8
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|21
|S.M. Curran
|c Carey b Starc
|1
|T.K. Curran
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|4w, 5lb
|9
|Total
|39.1 Overs
|144 - 7
Full Batting Card
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M A Starc
|7
|1
|16
|2
|Hazlewood
|8.5
|2
|26
|0
|P.J. Cummins
|7
|3
|21
|1
|Marsh
|6
|1
|26
|0
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|20
|0
|A. Zampa
|8
|0
|30
|3