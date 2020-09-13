Cricket Match
England
149-7 (40.0 ov)
Australia
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|149-7 (40.0 ov)
|England are 149 for 7 with 10.0 overs left
England 1st Innings149-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|run out (Stoinis)
|21
|22
|4
|0
|95.45
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Carey b Starc
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.E. Root
|c Finch b Zampa
|39
|73
|4
|1
|53.42
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|lbw Zampa
|42
|52
|5
|0
|80.77
|J.C. Buttler
|lbw Cummins
|3
|7
|0
|0
|42.86
|S.W. Billings
|b Zampa
|8
|28
|0
|0
|28.57
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|26
|38
|4
|0
|68.42
|S.M. Curran
|c Carey b Starc
|1
|5
|0
|0
|20.00
|T.K. Curran
|Not out
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|4w, 5lb
|9
|Total
|40.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|149
- To Bat:
- A.U. Rashid,
- J.C. Archer
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Bairstow 4.1ov
- 29 Roy 6.6ov
- 90 Root 22.3ov
- 107 Buttler 25.3ov
- 117 Morgan 28.5ov
- 140 Billings 36.1ov
- 143 Curran 37.6ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|7.3
|1
|21
|2
|2.80
|Hazlewood
|9
|2
|26
|0
|2.89
|P.J. Cummins
|7
|3
|21
|1
|3.00
|Marsh
|6
|1
|26
|0
|4.33
|M.P. Stoinis
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
|A. Zampa
|8
|0
|30
|3
|3.75
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- M A Gough, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- D J Millns
Live Commentary
-
39.6
Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
39.5
Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
39.4
Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
39.3
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
39.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
39.1
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
38.6
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
38.5
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
38.4
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
38.3
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
38.2
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
38.1
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
37.6
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Sam Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Carey. Edged! Sam tries to drive the delivery but gets an edge to the keeper. Carey takes a good low one in front of him. Umpire Gough consults with his partner and asked TV umpire to confirm whether it's a clean catch or not. His soft signal is out. TV replays show that Gough is right and Sam Curran leaves for one.
-
37.5
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
37.4
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
37.3
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
37.2
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
37.1
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
36.6
Adam Zampa to Sam Curran. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
36.5
Adam Zampa to Sam Curran. Googly back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
36.4
Adam Zampa to Sam Curran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
36.3
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
36.2
Adam Zampa to Sam Curran. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Starc, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
36.1
OUT! Bowled. Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. Flipper length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, bottom edge to. Played on! Billings makes room and he is well inside the crease to cut but gets the bottom edge to off stump, Billings departs for eight.
-
35.6
Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
35.5
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
35.4
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
35.3
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Warner.
-
35.2
Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
35.1
Mitchell Starc to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
34.6
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
34.5
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
34.4
Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
34.3
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
34.2
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
34.1
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
33.6
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
33.5
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
33.4
Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
33.3
Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
33.2
Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
33.1
Josh Hazlewood to Sam Billings. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
32.6
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
32.5
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
32.4
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Woakes leans forward and straight drives the low full toss wide of a bowler to long on for a boundary.
-
32.3
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
32.2
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
32.1
Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
31.6
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
31.5
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
31.4
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Woakes finds the ropes as he leans forward and drives the over pitched delivery through the cover.
-
31.3
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
31.2
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to leg slip for no runs, mis-fielded by Carey.
-
31.1
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
30.6
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Zampa, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.5
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.4
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
30.3
APPEAL! Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
30.2
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
30.1
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Cummins.