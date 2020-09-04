Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

162-7 (20.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

127-3

Australia need 36 runs to win from 5.0 overs

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 127-3 (15.0 ov)
England 1st 162-7 (20.0 ov)
Australia need 36 runs to win from 5.0 overs

Australia 1st Innings127-3

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner Not out 56 45 4 0 124.44
A.J. Finch (c) c Jordan b Archer 46 32 7 1 143.75
S.P.D. Smith c Bairstow b Rashid 18 11 2 1 163.64
G.J. Maxwell c Morgan b Rashid 1 2 0 0 50.00
M.P. Stoinis Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 15.0 Overs, 3 wkts 127
To Bat: 
A.T. Carey,
M.P. Stoinis,
A.C. Agar,
P.J. Cummins,
M.A. Starc,
A. Zampa
K.W. Richardson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 98 Finch 10.6ov
  2. 124 Smith 14.2ov
  3. 127 Maxwell 14.6ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
J.C. Archer 3 0 27 1 9.00
Wood 3 0 28 0 9.33
Jordan 2 0 19 0 9.50
T.K. Curran 2 0 14 0 7.00
Rashid 3.5 0 29 1 7.57
Ali 1 0 9 0 9.00

England 1st Innings162-7

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.C. Buttler c Cummins b Agar 44 29 5 2 151.72
J.M. Bairstow c Starc b Cummins 8 7 1 0 114.29
D.J. Malan c Smith b Richardson 66 43 5 3 153.49
T. Banton c Finch b Agar 8 10 1 0 80.00
E.J.G. Morgan (c) c Smith b Maxwell 5 3 1 0 166.67
M.M. Ali c Zampa b Maxwell 2 6 0 0 33.33
T.K. Curran c Agar b Richardson 6 10 0 0 60.00
C.J. Jordan Not out 14 8 1 0 175.00
A.U. Rashid Not out 1 4 0 0 25.00
Extras 6w, 2b, 8
Total 20.0 Overs, 7 wkts 162
To Bat: 
J.C. Archer,
M.A. Wood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 43 Bairstow 3.6ov
  2. 64 Buttler 7.5ov
  3. 74 Banton 9.5ov
  4. 91 Morgan 11.5ov
  5. 108 Ali 13.5ov
  6. 124 Curran 16.5ov
  7. 147 Malan 18.1ov
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
M A Starc 3 0 30 0 10.00
Agar 4 0 32 2 8.00
P.J. Cummins 3 0 24 1 8.00
K.W. Richardson 3 0 13 2 4.33
A. Zampa 4 0 47 0 11.75
Maxwell 3 0 14 2 4.67

Match Details

Date
4th Sep 2020
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
M J Saggers, A G Wharf
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 4, 2020 8:59pm

  • 14.6

    OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover, by Morgan.

  •  

    14.5

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    14.4

    Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    14.3

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  • 14.2

    OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Bairstow.

  •  

    14.1

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    13.6

    Moeen Ali to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    13.5

    Moeen Ali to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    13.4

    Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    13.3

    SIX! Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Moeen Ali to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    13.1

    Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    12.6

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    12.5

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    12.4

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    12.3

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    12.2

    Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    12.1

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    11.6

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    11.5

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    11.4

    Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Length ball, middle stump backing away dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Wood, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Banton.

  •  

    11.2

    FOUR! Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  • 10.6

    OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Jordan. Finch tries to clear the infield but ends up finding the fielder at mid-off. Jordan makes no mistake and takes a good catch. Finch departs for a well made 46 runs.

  •  

    10.5

    Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    10.4

    Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    10.3

    Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Off cutter back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    10.2

    Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    10.2

    Wide Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    10.1

    Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.6

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.5

    Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.5

    Wide Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.4

    Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    9.3

    Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    9.2

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    9.1

    Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    9.1

    Wide Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    8.6

    Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Curran.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    FOUR! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    SIX! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Out of the park! Finch slogs the flighted delivery over the long-on fence for a maximum.

  •  

    8.2

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    8.1

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    7.6

    Tom Curran to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    7.5

    Tom Curran to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.4

    Tom Curran to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Rashid, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    7.4

    Wide Tom Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.3

    Tom Curran to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.

  •  

    7.2

    Tom Curran to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    7.1

    Tom Curran to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    6.6

    APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Buttler, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    6.5

    Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, to leg backing away driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    6.4

    Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    6.3

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    6.2

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.

  •  

    6.1

    Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    5.6

    Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jordan.

  •  

    5.5

    Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Morgan, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    5.4

    Chris Jordan to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot dropped, outside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.3

    Chris Jordan to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.

  •  

    5.2

    Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    5.1

    FOUR! Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Clears the field! Finch stands back and drives the length ball to the long-on fence for a boundary.

Full Commentary