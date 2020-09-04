Cricket Match
England
162-7 (20.0 ov)
Australia
127-3
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|127-3 (15.0 ov)
|England 1st
|162-7 (20.0 ov)
|Australia need 36 runs to win from 5.0 overs
Australia 1st Innings127-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|Not out
|56
|45
|4
|0
|124.44
|A.J. Finch (c)
|c Jordan b Archer
|46
|32
|7
|1
|143.75
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Bairstow b Rashid
|18
|11
|2
|1
|163.64
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Morgan b Rashid
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|15.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|127
Fall of Wickets
- 98 Finch 10.6ov
- 124 Smith 14.2ov
- 127 Maxwell 14.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.C. Archer
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|Wood
|3
|0
|28
|0
|9.33
|Jordan
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|T.K. Curran
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|Rashid
|3.5
|0
|29
|1
|7.57
|Ali
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
England 1st Innings162-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler
|c Cummins b Agar
|44
|29
|5
|2
|151.72
|J.M. Bairstow
|c Starc b Cummins
|8
|7
|1
|0
|114.29
|D.J. Malan
|c Smith b Richardson
|66
|43
|5
|3
|153.49
|T. Banton
|c Finch b Agar
|8
|10
|1
|0
|80.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Smith b Maxwell
|5
|3
|1
|0
|166.67
|M.M. Ali
|c Zampa b Maxwell
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|T.K. Curran
|c Agar b Richardson
|6
|10
|0
|0
|60.00
|C.J. Jordan
|Not out
|14
|8
|1
|0
|175.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|6w, 2b,
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|162
- To Bat:
- J.C. Archer,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 43 Bairstow 3.6ov
- 64 Buttler 7.5ov
- 74 Banton 9.5ov
- 91 Morgan 11.5ov
- 108 Ali 13.5ov
- 124 Curran 16.5ov
- 147 Malan 18.1ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|3
|0
|30
|0
|10.00
|Agar
|4
|0
|32
|2
|8.00
|P.J. Cummins
|3
|0
|24
|1
|8.00
|K.W. Richardson
|3
|0
|13
|2
|4.33
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|47
|0
|11.75
|Maxwell
|3
|0
|14
|2
|4.67
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- M J Saggers, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
14.6
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover, by Morgan.
-
14.5
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
14.4
Adil Rashid to Glenn Maxwell. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
14.3
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
14.2
OUT! Caught. Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Bairstow.
-
14.1
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
13.6
Moeen Ali to David Warner. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
13.5
Moeen Ali to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morgan.
-
13.4
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
13.3
SIX! Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
13.2
Moeen Ali to David Warner. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
13.1
Moeen Ali to Steven Smith. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
12.6
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
12.5
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side down the track driving, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
12.4
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
12.3
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
12.2
Adil Rashid to Steven Smith. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
12.1
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
11.6
Mark Wood to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
11.5
Mark Wood to David Warner. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
11.4
Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Length ball, middle stump backing away dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Wood, fielded by Rashid.
-
11.3
FOUR! Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Banton.
-
11.2
FOUR! Mark Wood to Steven Smith. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
11.1
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
10.6
OUT! Caught. Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Jordan. Finch tries to clear the infield but ends up finding the fielder at mid-off. Jordan makes no mistake and takes a good catch. Finch departs for a well made 46 runs.
-
10.5
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.4
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
10.3
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Off cutter back of a length, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
10.2
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
10.2
Wide Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
10.1
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.6
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.5
Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
9.5
Wide Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.4
Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Malan.
-
9.3
Mark Wood to Aaron Finch. Bouncer, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
9.2
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
9.1
Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
9.1
Wide Mark Wood to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
8.6
Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Curran.
-
8.5
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
8.4
FOUR! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
8.3
SIX! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Out of the park! Finch slogs the flighted delivery over the long-on fence for a maximum.
-
8.2
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
8.1
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
7.6
Tom Curran to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Banton.
-
7.5
Tom Curran to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.4
Tom Curran to David Warner. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 3 runs, run save by Rashid, fielded by Banton.
-
7.4
Wide Tom Curran to David Warner. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.3
Tom Curran to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan.
-
7.2
Tom Curran to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
7.1
Tom Curran to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.
-
6.6
APPEAL! Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Buttler, appeal made for Stumped.
-
6.5
Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, to leg backing away driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
6.4
Adil Rashid to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
6.3
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
6.2
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Banton.
-
6.1
Adil Rashid to David Warner. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
5.6
Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Jordan.
-
5.5
Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Morgan, fielded by Archer.
-
5.4
Chris Jordan to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot dropped, outside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
5.3
Chris Jordan to David Warner. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bairstow.
-
5.2
Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rashid.
-
5.1
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Clears the field! Finch stands back and drives the length ball to the long-on fence for a boundary.