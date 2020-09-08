England vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 94 for 4 with 6.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|T. Banton
|c Wade b Hazlewood
|2
|J.M. Bairstow
|c&b Agar
|55
|D.J. Malan
|c Stoinis b Zampa
|21
|S.W. Billings
|c Finch b Zampa
|4
|M.M. Ali
|Not out
|7
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|13.4 Overs
|94 - 4
australia BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|M A Starc
|2
|0
|11
|0
|Hazlewood
|4
|0
|23
|1
|K.W. Richardson
|2
|0
|11
|0
|Agar
|2.2
|0
|25
|0
|A. Zampa
|3
|0
|22
|2