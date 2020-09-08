Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

94-4 (13.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

Australia

 

England are 94 for 4 with 6.2 overs left

England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the third T20I at The Ageas Bowl. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
8th Sep 2020
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
A G Wharf, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Banton c Wade b Hazlewood 2
J.M. Bairstow c&b Agar 55
D.J. Malan c Stoinis b Zampa 21
S.W. Billings c Finch b Zampa 4
M.M. Ali Not out 7
Extras 1nb, 2w, 2lb 5
Total 13.4 Overs 94 - 4
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 2 0 11 0
Hazlewood 4 0 23 1
K.W. Richardson 2 0 11 0
Agar 2.2 0 25 0
A. Zampa 3 0 22 2
Full Bowling Card