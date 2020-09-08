Cricket Match
England
98-4 (14.0 ov)
Australia
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|98-4 (14.0 ov)
|England are 98 for 4 with 6.0 overs left
England 1st Innings98-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T. Banton
|c Wade b Hazlewood
|2
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|J.M. Bairstow
|c&b Agar
|55
|44
|3
|3
|125.00
|D.J. Malan
|c Stoinis b Zampa
|21
|18
|3
|0
|116.67
|S.W. Billings
|c Finch b Zampa
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100.00
|M.M. Ali (c)
|Not out
|11
|13
|2
|0
|84.62
|J.L. Denly
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|1nb, 2w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|14.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|98
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Banton 1.5ov
- 53 Malan 8.1ov
- 76 Billings 10.3ov
- 94 Bairstow 13.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|Hazlewood
|4
|0
|23
|1
|5.75
|K.W. Richardson
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|Agar
|2.3
|0
|25
|1
|10.00
|A. Zampa
|3
|0
|22
|2
|7.33
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
13.6
FOUR! Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
13.5
Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
13.4
Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
13.3
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket, by Agar.
-
13.2
Ashton Agar to Moeen Ali. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track driving, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
13.1
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
12.6
Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
12.5
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
12.4
SIX! Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
12.3
Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
12.2
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
12.1
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
11.6
Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Seaming in back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
11.5
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Short, to leg no foot movement cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
11.4
Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
11.3
Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, Spliced to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
11.2
Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
11.1
Josh Hazlewood to Moeen Ali. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Finch, fielded by Zampa.
-
10.6
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.5
Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
10.4
Adam Zampa to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
10.3
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge to first slip, by Finch.
-
10.2
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
10.1
SIX! Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
9.6
Ashton Agar to Sam Billings. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis, by Finch.
-
9.5
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
9.4
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
9.3
SIX! Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
9.2
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
9.1
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Wade.
-
8.6
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
8.5
Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
8.4
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
8.3
Adam Zampa to Sam Billings. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
8.2
Adam Zampa to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
8.1
OUT! Caught. Adam Zampa to Dawid Malan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Stoinis. Gotcha! Malan tries to slog sweep the tossed up delivery but mistimes it completely as the ball skies in the air and goes towards the deep mid-wicket, where Stoinis takes good diving forward catch. Malan departs for 21 runs.
-
7.6
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
7.5
FOUR! Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
7.4
Ashton Agar to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.3
Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
7.2
FOUR! Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Cheeky! Malan leans forward and reverse sweep the flighted delivery to the deep backward point for a boundary.
-
7.1
Ashton Agar to Dawid Malan. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Hazlewood, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.6
Kane Richardson to Dawid Malan. Leg cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
6.5
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
6.4
Kane Richardson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.3
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.2
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
6.1
Kane Richardson to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
5.6
Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
5.5
Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
5.4
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
5.3
FREE HIT. FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, middle stump Deep in crease Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.3
No ball Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
5.2
Josh Hazlewood to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
5.1
Josh Hazlewood to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
4.6
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Smith.
-
4.5
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
4.4
APPEAL! Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Wade, appeal made for Caught.
-
4.3
APPEAL! Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Finch, appeal made for Caught.
-
4.2
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
4.1
Kane Richardson to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Agar.