Cricket Match
England
46-1
Australia
157-7 (20.0 ov)
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|46-1 (6.3 ov)
|Australia 1st
|157-7 (20.0 ov)
|England need 112 runs to win from 13.3 overs
England 1st Innings46-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|18
|16
|2
|1
|112.50
|J.M. Bairstow
|hit wicket b Starc
|9
|11
|2
|0
|81.82
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|13
|12
|2
|0
|108.33
|Extras
|2w, 4lb
|6
|Total
|6.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|46
Fall of Wickets
- 19 Bairstow 2.5ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M A Starc
|3
|0
|20
|1
|6.67
|P.J. Cummins
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|K.W. Richardson
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Australia 1st Innings157-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|c Buttler b Archer
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|A.J. Finch (c)
|b Jordan
|40
|33
|4
|2
|121.21
|A.T. Carey
|c Buttler b Wood
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|S.P.D. Smith
|run out (Morgan)
|10
|7
|1
|1
|142.86
|M.P. Stoinis
|c Malan b Rashid
|35
|26
|2
|2
|134.62
|G.J. Maxwell
|c Buttler b Jordan
|26
|18
|1
|1
|144.44
|A.C. Agar
|run out (Archer)
|23
|20
|2
|0
|115.00
|P.J. Cummins
|Not out
|13
|5
|1
|1
|260.00
|M.A. Starc
|Not out
|2
|1
|0
|0
|200.00
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|157
- To Bat:
- K.W. Richardson,
- A. Zampa
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Warner 0.3ov
- 3 Carey 1.5ov
- 30 Smith 4.6ov
- 79 Finch 11.6ov
- 89 Stoinis 12.6ov
- 132 Maxwell 18.2ov
- 155 Agar 19.5ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.C. Archer
|4
|0
|32
|1
|8.00
|Wood
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|T.K. Curran
|3
|0
|25
|0
|8.33
|Rashid
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|Jordan
|4
|0
|40
|2
|10.00
|Ali
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Sep 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- M Burns, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- M J Saggers
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
6.3
Glenn Maxwell to Dawid Malan. Off break back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
6.2
Glenn Maxwell to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
6.1
Glenn Maxwell to Jos Buttler. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
5.6
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Half volley, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
5.5
Wide Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Bouncer, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
5.4
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
5.3
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
5.2
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
5.1
Pat Cummins to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
4.6
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.5
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
4.4
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
4.4
Wide Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
4.3
APPEAL! Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Carey, appeal made for Caught.
-
4.2
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
4.1
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
3.6
SIX! Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
3.5
Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
3.4
Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
3.3
Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
3.2
Kane Richardson to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Agar.
-
3.1
Kane Richardson to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Warner.
-
2.6
Mitchell Starc to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.5
OUT! Hit Wicket. Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Short, to leg on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper, fielded by Carey.
-
2.4
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
2.3
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
2.2
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
2.1
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
1.6
APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zampa, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Buttler makes room and drives the length delivery that angles into him towards extra cover for a boundary.
-
1.4
APPEAL! Pat Cummins to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Steer, to backward point for 1 run, direct hit by Maxwell, appeal made for Run Out.
-
1.3
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.2
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
1.1
Pat Cummins to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
0.6
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
0.5
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
0.4
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
0.3
Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
0.2
APPEAL! Mitchell Starc to Jonny Bairstow. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Warner, appeal made for L.B.W. Bairstow tries to work the length delivery that seams in but misses. Hit him on pads, appeal for leg before, umpire declined it. Finch decided to review it replays shows that ball was pitching on the leg, the impact was umpires call and missing the stumps so Australia lost their review.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Jos Buttler. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
19.6
Jofra Archer to Mitchell Starc. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, inside edge to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Malan. Australia ends up with 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Finch top-scored with 40 runs and Stoinis supports him with 35 runs and they added 49 runs for the fourth wicket. Jordan picked up two wickets. Archer, Wood and Rashid picked up one wicket each. Join us in 10 minutes for the England reply.
-
19.5
OUT! Run Out. Jofra Archer to Ashton Agar. Yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler, direct hit by Archer. Agar makes room to drive but gets a bottom edge to pads and deviated back to bowler towards mid-off, Agar thought of taking a single blindly, Archer fields it and direct hits on the striker end, Agar is well short of the crease and he departs for 23 runs.
-
19.5
Wide Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins. Length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 2 runs, shy attempt by Buttler, fielded by Archer.
-
19.4
SIX! Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
19.3
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Slog, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
19.3
Wide Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins. Slower ball bouncer, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.2
Jofra Archer to Ashton Agar. Yorker, outside off stump moves in front working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
19.2
Wide Jofra Archer to Ashton Agar. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
19.1
Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
18.6
Chris Jordan to Pat Cummins. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Curran.
-
18.5
Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Full toss, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.
-
18.4
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Ashton Agar. Length ball, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
18.3
Chris Jordan to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
18.2
OUT! Caught. Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell. Length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Buttler. Maxwell tries to slog the length delivery but gets a faint edge to the keeper, Buttler pouches an easy one. Maxwell departs for 26 runs.
-
18.1
FOUR! Chris Jordan to Glenn Maxwell. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
17.6
Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell. Full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Archer.
-
17.5
Tom Curran to Ashton Agar. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jordan.
-
17.4
Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
17.3
Tom Curran to Ashton Agar. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
17.2
Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell. Slower length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
17.1
SIX! Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Maxwell clears his front leg and slogs the slower delivery just over long-on fielder for a maximum.