Day 1 of 1
England

 
Australia

13-1  (3.1 ov)

Australia are 13 for 1 with 46.5 overs left

England vs Australia

England vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play match highlights from the first ODI at Emirates Old Trafford. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
11th Sep 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
D J Millns, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner b Archer 6
A.J. Finch Not out 4
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 3.1 Overs 13 - 1
england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Woakes 2 0 5 0
J.C. Archer 1 0 7 0
