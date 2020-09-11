England vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
Australia are 13 for 1 with 46.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- D J Millns, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.A. Warner
|b Archer
|6
|A.J. Finch
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|3.1 Overs
|13 - 1
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Woakes
|2
|0
|5
|0
|J.C. Archer
|1
|0
|7
|0