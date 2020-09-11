Cricket Match
England
Australia
13-1 (3.1 ov)
England vs Australia
|Australia 1st
|13-1 (3.1 ov)
|Australia are 13 for 1 with 46.5 overs left
Australia 1st Innings13-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.A. Warner
|b Archer
|6
|14
|0
|0
|42.86
|A.J. Finch (c)
|Not out
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|3.1 Overs, 1 wkts
|13
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2.50
|J.C. Archer
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- D J Millns, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M Burns
Live Commentary
-
3.1
OUT! Bowled. Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to.
-
2.6
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
2.5
Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
2.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
2.3
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.2
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
2.1
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.6
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.
-
1.6
Wide Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.5
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
1.4
Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.3
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
1.2
Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
1.1
FOUR! Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a shot to get off the mark, just a punch through extra covers for the boundary. The first boundary of the day comes from the blade of Finch.
-
1.1
Wide Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming in back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.6
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Billings, fielded by Morgan.
-
0.5
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
0.4
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.
-
0.3
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.2
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.