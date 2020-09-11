Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

Australia

13-1  (3.1 ov)

Australia are 13 for 1 with 46.5 overs left

England vs Australia

SUMMARY
Australia 1st 13-1 (3.1 ov)
Australia 1st Innings13-1

australia Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.A. Warner b Archer 6 14 0 0 42.86
A.J. Finch (c) Not out 4 5 1 0 80.00
M.P. Stoinis Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 3.1 Overs, 1 wkts 13
To Bat: 
M.P. Stoinis,
M. Labuschagne,
M.R. Marsh,
A.T. Carey,
G.J. Maxwell,
P.J. Cummins,
M.A. Starc,
A. Zampa
J.R. Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Woakes 2 0 5 0 2.50
J.C. Archer 1 0 7 0 7.00

Match Details

Date
11th Sep 2020
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Emirates Old Trafford
Umpires
D J Millns, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
C Broad
Reserve Umpire
M Burns

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 11, 2020 1:14pm

  • 3.1

    OUT! Bowled. Jofra Archer to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed to.

  •  

    2.6

    Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    2.5

    Chris Woakes to Aaron Finch. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    2.4

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    2.3

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.2

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    2.1

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.6

    Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    1.6

    Wide Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.5

    Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Archer.

  •  

    1.4

    Jofra Archer to David Warner. Seaming away length ball, to leg no foot movement defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.3

    Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    1.2

    Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. What a shot to get off the mark, just a punch through extra covers for the boundary. The first boundary of the day comes from the blade of Finch.

  •  

    1.1

    Wide Jofra Archer to Aaron Finch. Seaming in back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.6

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Billings, fielded by Morgan.

  •  

    0.5

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    0.4

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rashid.

  •  

    0.3

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.2

    Chris Woakes to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Buttler.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Roy.

Full Commentary