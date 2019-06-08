England vs Bangladesh

Jason Roy's ninth ODI century led England to their highest World Cup score and a 106-run win over Bangladesh in Cardiff.

Roy (153 from 121 balls) was eventually dismissed looking for a fourth consecutive six off Mehidy Hasan as he helped England to 386-6, the total topping the 338-8 they amassed against India at the 2011 World Cup.

The opener reached his century from 92 balls amid comedy scenes, with a mis-field - one of many committed by Bangladesh in an error-strewn display - allowing Roy's pull to trickle away for four before the batsman accidentally knocked over umpire Joel Wilson while running.

Roy - who dropped a crucial catch and made just eight in England's 14-run defeat to Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday - now holds the second-best score by an England batsman at a World Cup, behind only Andrew Strauss' 158 against India in Bengaluru eight years ago.

Jos Buttler (64 from 44) and Jonny Bairstow (51 from 50) also starred, while Liam Plunkett (27no off 9) - recalled in place of spinner Moeen Ali - and Chris Woakes (18no off 8) added 45 in the last three overs after England had lost 3-11 as the hosts topped 300 for the seventh ODI in a row.

Buttler picked up a hip injury during a typically blistering knock and did not field, Bairstow taking the gloves as England dismissed Bangladesh for 280 in 48.5 overs with Ben Stokes (3-23) and Jofra Archer (3-29) taking three wickets apiece.

Shakib Al Hasan compiled an excellent 121, a knock which put the left-hander top of the tournament run-scoring charts - above Roy - but he could not prevent Bangladesh sinking to a second straight loss, following Wednesday's narrow reverse against New Zealand.

England's defeat to Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup dumped them out of the tournament in the group stage and starkly highlighted their behind-the-times approach to one-day cricket.

However, Eoin Morgan's side, now No 1 in the ODI rankings, have been relentless since, as evidenced by Roy and Bairstow's 128-run stand in 19 overs as Bangladesh's decision to bowl seven overs of Shakib's spin in the first 15 did not fluster the openers.

Bairstow was the first to fall, spooning Mortaza to cover off a leading edge where Mehidy took a diving catch, but Roy then shared a 77-run stand with Joe Root, during which time he reached his third ODI ton of 2019.

The 28-year-old hammered Shakib for three consecutive boundaries shortly before Root (21) inside-edged Mohammad Saifuddin onto his stumps and continued apace alongside Buttler, thumping Mehidy for three leg-side sixes before he holed out to extra-cover.

Buttler raced to a 33-ball fifty but his hip issue left him hobbling and he flicked Saifuddin to the fielder at deep square leg one delivery after smashing a six, his partnership with Morgan having reached 95.

Morgan (35) and Stokes (6) then fell in the space of three balls - skying Mehidy and Mustafizur Rahman respectively - only for Plunkett and Woakes to run amok at the death.

Archer then bowled Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar (2) in the fourth over of the chase, unfurling a gem of a delivery that nipped back between bat and pad to clip the off bail, while Mark Wood removed Tamim Iqbal (19) in the 12th, Tamim caught on the charge by Morgan at extra-cover.

Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim (44) put on 106 for the third wicket before England struck twice in four balls, Plunkett - preferred to Ali due to the inviting straight boundaries at Sophia Gardens - forcing Mushfiqur to balloon to Roy at point and Adil Rashid inflicting a second-ball duck on Mohammad Mithun, who slashed behind to Bairstow.

Shakib completed his eighth ODI hundred, and first against England, from 95 balls but when he was yorked by Stokes in the 40th over, any faint hopes Bangladesh had of victory were extinguished, Stokes and Archer subsequently dispatching the lower order.

