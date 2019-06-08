Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

109-0 (15.5 ov)
In Play
Badge

Bangladesh

 

England are 109 for 0 with 34.1 overs left

England vs Bangladesh

Cricket World Cup - Day 10 LIVE!

Updates as England take on Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup, while Afghanistan face New Zealand. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
8th Jun 2019
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Umpires
J S Wilson, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 66
J.M. Bairstow Not out 40
Extras 2w, 1lb 3
Total 15.1 Overs 101 - 0
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Al Hasan 7 0 34 0
Mortaza 3 0 18 0
M. Saifuddin 3 0 33 0
M. Rahman 2.2 0 16 0
Full Bowling Card