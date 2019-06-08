England vs Bangladesh

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
England are 109 for 0 with 34.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|66
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|40
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|15.1 Overs
|101 - 0
bangladesh BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Al Hasan
|7
|0
|34
|0
|Mortaza
|3
|0
|18
|0
|M. Saifuddin
|3
|0
|33
|0
|M. Rahman
|2.2
|0
|16
|0