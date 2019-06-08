Cricket Match
England
110-0 (16.0 ov)
Bangladesh
England vs Bangladesh
|England 1st
|101-0 (15.1 ov)
|England are 110 for 0 with 34.0 overs left
England 1st Innings101-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|67
|56
|9
|1
|119.64
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|40
|40
|5
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w, 1lb
|3
|Total
|15.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|101
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Al Hasan
|7
|0
|34
|0
|4.86
|Mortaza
|3
|0
|18
|0
|6.00
|M. Saifuddin
|3
|0
|33
|0
|11.00
|M. Rahman
|2.2
|0
|16
|0
|6.86
Match Details
- Date
- 8th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
Live Commentary
-
15.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
15.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
15.4
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Roy is striking them sweetly now. Pitched up, and spanked gloriously through the covers for four.
-
15.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Saikat.
-
15.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
15.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rahim.
-
14.6
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. The hundred partnership is brought up with a deft touch by Bairstow. Spots the line early, uses the pace, and tickles it off the pads past short fine leg.
-
14.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
14.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
14.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rahman.
-
14.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
14.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
13.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.5
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Floated up to the bat once more, and it is right in the slot for Roy. He unleashes a brutal drive over extra cover for four.
-
13.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
13.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Yorker, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
13.2
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
13.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
12.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
12.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
12.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
12.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
12.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
12.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
12.1
Wide Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
11.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mortaza.
-
11.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
11.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
11.3
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, thick edge past third man for 4 runs. Didn't mean to get it that fine, but he won't care one bit, as it brings up his fifty. Roy opens the face to angle it down to third man, and it flicks off the edge into the rope. Super innings so far.
-
11.2
SIX! Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That's brilliant from Roy. The boundaries down the ground are short, so he just extends through the shot, and lofts it over long off for a maximum.
-
11.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
10.6
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
10.5
Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.4
Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Late Cut, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Mahmudullah.
-
10.3
Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
10.2
FOUR! Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's a gorgeous shot from Bairstow. An elegant clip through a vacant mid wicket, not trying to overhit, and the timing on the ball takes it into the fence.
-
10.1
Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
9.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahim, fielded by Rahman.
-
9.5
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Saifuddin.
-
9.4
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Saifuddin is bowling far too full here, and the openers are cashing in. Roy with an expansive drive back over the bowler's head for four.
-
9.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
9.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sarkar.
-
9.1
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
8.6
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. England are pressing down on the accelerator now. Bairstow sits deep in the crease, and shovels this over the legside for a one bounce four.
-
8.5
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
8.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
8.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
8.2
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs, fielded by Saikat.
-
8.1
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
7.6
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahman.
-
7.5
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Saifuddin got a hint of swing for a couple of deliveries, so goes very full here. Nothing in the air this time, and Bairstow crushes it past mid off once again.
-
7.4
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, thick edge to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
7.4
Wide Mohammad Saifuddin to Jason Roy. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Rahim.
-
7.3
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, inside edge for 3 runs, fielded by Rahman, fielded by Sarkar.
-
7.2
Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
7.1
FOUR! Mohammad Saifuddin to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. A loose start from Saifuddin, and that allows Bairstow to get his first boundary away. Juicy half volley, and it gets belted handsomely down the ground.
-
6.6
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miraz.
-
6.5
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Roy was hanging back in the crease, and got the length he wanted. Rocks further back, and smears it over mid wicket for four.
-
6.4
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Al Hasan.
-
6.3
Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Iqbal.
-
6.2
Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Saikat.
-
6.1
FOUR! Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. England getting into their groove now. Roy lunges forward, and drives firmly through extra cover for four more.