England vs Bangladesh

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Result
England win by 8 wickets
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- L Rusere, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- R J Tucker
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A T Holdstock
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|c Ahmed b Islam
|61
|J.C. Buttler
|c Sheikh b Ahmed
|18
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|28
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|8
|Extras
|5w, 6lb
|11
|Total
|14.1 Overs
|126 - 2
Full Batting Card
bangladesh BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Al Hasan
|3
|0
|24
|0
|M. Rahman
|3
|0
|23
|0
|M.S. Islam
|3.1
|0
|26
|1
|Ahmed
|3
|0
|26
|1
|M. Hasan
|2
|0
|21
|0