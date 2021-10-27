Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

126-2
Result
Badge

Bangladesh

124-9

England win by 8 wickets

England vs Bangladesh

England vs Bangladesh LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Match Details

Date
27th Oct 2021
Toss
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
L Rusere, N N Menon
TV Umpire
R J Tucker
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A T Holdstock

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy c Ahmed b Islam 61
J.C. Buttler c Sheikh b Ahmed 18
D.J. Malan Not out 28
J.M. Bairstow Not out 8
Extras 5w, 6lb 11
Total 14.1 Overs 126 - 2
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Al Hasan 3 0 24 0
M. Rahman 3 0 23 0
M.S. Islam 3.1 0 26 1
Ahmed 3 0 26 1
M. Hasan 2 0 21 0
Full Bowling Card