Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

62-0 (11.5 ov)
In Play
Badge

India

 

England are 62 for 0 with 38.1 overs left

England vs India

England vs India LIVE!

Updates as England take on India in a crunch game at Edgbaston. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
30th Jun 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
A S Dar, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
M Erasmus

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 32
J.M. Bairstow Not out 26
Extras 2w, 1b, 1lb 4
Total 10.5 Overs 56 - 0
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shami 4 0 22 0
J.J. Bumrah 4 1 8 0
Chahal 2 0 16 0
H.H. Pandya 0.5 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card