England vs India

England are 62 for 0 with 38.1 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A S Dar, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- M Erasmus
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|32
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|26
|Extras
|2w, 1b, 1lb
|4
|Total
|10.5 Overs
|56 - 0
india BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Shami
|4
|0
|22
|0
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|1
|8
|0
|Chahal
|2
|0
|16
|0
|H.H. Pandya
|0.5
|0
|8
|0