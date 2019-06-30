Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

71-0 (12.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

India

 

England vs India

SUMMARY
England 1st 62-0 (11.5 ov)
England are 71 for 0 with 37.4 overs left

England 1st Innings62-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Roy Not out 32 29 5 1 110.34
J.M. Bairstow Not out 35 45 6 0 77.78
Extras 2w, 1b, 1lb 4
Total 11.5 Overs, 0 wkts 62
To Bat: 
J.E. Root,
E.J.G. Morgan,
B.A. Stokes,
J.C. Buttler,
C.R. Woakes,
L.E. Plunkett,
A.U. Rashid,
J.C. Archer,
M.A. Wood

India Bowling
O M R W Econ
Shami 4 0 22 0 5.50
J.J. Bumrah 4 1 8 0 2.00
Chahal 3 0 19 0 6.33
H.H. Pandya 1 0 12 0 12.00

Match Details

Date
30th Jun 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
A S Dar, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
M Erasmus

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 30, 2019 11:28am

  •  

    12.2

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.1

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    11.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    11.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    11.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    11.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    11.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    10.6

    FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.5

    SIX! Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Roy gets the first maximum of the game, he backs away to give himself some room to smash this ball over mid-off for six!

  •  

    10.5

    Wide Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    10.4

    Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    10.3

    Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    10.2

    Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    10.1

    Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    9.6

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    9.5

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    9.4

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    9.3

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    9.2

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    9.1

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    8.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    8.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    8.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    8.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    8.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    8.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    7.6

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Roy, this one is placed fuller and wider from Chahal and Roy muscles the ball over to the mid-wicket region for four.

  •  

    7.5

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Roy slashes this one away on the off-side for four. Some great batting from Roy, these two are looking to go after Chahal.

  •  

    7.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    7.3

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

  •  

    7.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    7.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    6.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal. England are struggling a bit with Bumrah's line coming right into the right hander as he pitches it way outside off, but come through to the batsman at middle and leg.

  •  

    6.5

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    6.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    6.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    6.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to point for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    6.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

  •  

    5.6

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    5.5

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul.

  •  

    5.4

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Bairstow timing this one well as he lifts the ball over mid-on for a one bounce four.

  •  

    5.2

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pant.

  •  

    5.1

    Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    4.6

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    4.5

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

  •  

    4.4

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shami.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Bairstow again gets lucky with an inside edge that runs away to the fine leg boundary, he is playing with a lot of bottom hand, and it's causing problems.

  •  

    4.2

    Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.

  •  

    4.1

    Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

  •  

    3.6

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

  •  

    3.5

    FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Bairstow finding his timing now with a lovely shot off his pads. The ball nearly gets cut off by the fielder coming from fine-leg but he can't quite get there.

  •  

    3.4

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

  •  

    3.3

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

  •  

    3.2

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

  •  

    3.1

    Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

