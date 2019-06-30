Cricket Match
England
71-0 (12.2 ov)
India
England vs India
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|32
|29
|5
|1
|110.34
|J.M. Bairstow
|Not out
|35
|45
|6
|0
|77.78
|Extras
|2w, 1b, 1lb
|4
|Total
|11.5 Overs, 0 wkts
|62
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|4
|0
|22
|0
|5.50
|J.J. Bumrah
|4
|1
|8
|0
|2.00
|Chahal
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|H.H. Pandya
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
Match Details
- Date
- 30th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A S Dar, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- R S A Palliyaguruge
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- M Erasmus
Live Commentary
-
12.2
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
12.1
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
11.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
11.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
11.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
11.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
11.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
11.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli, fielded by Chahal.
-
10.6
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
10.5
SIX! Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Half volley, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Roy gets the first maximum of the game, he backs away to give himself some room to smash this ball over mid-off for six!
-
10.5
Wide Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.
-
10.4
Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
10.3
Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
10.2
Hardik Pandya to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
10.1
Hardik Pandya to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
9.6
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
9.5
Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
9.4
Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
9.3
Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
9.2
Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
9.1
Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
8.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
8.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
8.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
8.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
8.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
7.6
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Roy, this one is placed fuller and wider from Chahal and Roy muscles the ball over to the mid-wicket region for four.
-
7.5
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Roy slashes this one away on the off-side for four. Some great batting from Roy, these two are looking to go after Chahal.
-
7.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, hit pad to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
7.3
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
7.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
7.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
6.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal. England are struggling a bit with Bumrah's line coming right into the right hander as he pitches it way outside off, but come through to the batsman at middle and leg.
-
6.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
6.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
6.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
6.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Gloved to point for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
6.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
5.6
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
5.5
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
5.4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.
-
5.3
FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Bairstow timing this one well as he lifts the ball over mid-on for a one bounce four.
-
5.2
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
5.1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
4.6
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
4.5
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
4.4
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shami.
-
4.3
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Bairstow again gets lucky with an inside edge that runs away to the fine leg boundary, he is playing with a lot of bottom hand, and it's causing problems.
-
4.2
Mohammed Shami to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.
-
4.1
Mohammed Shami to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.
-
3.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
3.5
FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Bairstow finding his timing now with a lovely shot off his pads. The ball nearly gets cut off by the fielder coming from fine-leg but he can't quite get there.
-
3.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.
-
3.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.
-
3.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.
-
3.1
Jasprit Bumrah to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.