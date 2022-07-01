Cricket Match
England
India
53-2 (20.1 ov)
England vs India
|India 1st
|53-2 (20.1 ov)
|India are 53 for 2
India 1st Innings53-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Gill
|c Crawley b Anderson
|17
|24
|4
|0
|70.83
|C.A. Pujara
|c Crawley b Anderson
|13
|46
|2
|0
|28.26
|G.H. Vihari
|Not out
|14
|46
|1
|0
|30.43
|V. Kohli
|Not out
|1
|7
|0
|0
|14.29
|Extras
|2nb, 6lb
|8
|Total
|20.1 Overs, 2 wkts
|53
Fall of Wickets
- 27 Gill 6.2ov
- 46 Pujara 17.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Anderson
|8
|2
|15
|2
|1.88
|Broad
|7
|1
|21
|0
|3.00
|M.J. Potts
|5.1
|1
|11
|0
|2.13
Match Details
- Date
- 1st - 5th Jul 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- A G Wharf
Live Commentary
-
20.1
Matthew Potts to Virat Kohli. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Pope. Early Lunch has been taken due to rain. It's a good session for England, picking two crucial wickets in this session. Stay tuned for the second session.
-
19.6
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
-
19.5
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
19.4
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
19.3
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
19.2
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
19.1
James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
18.6
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.
-
18.5
FOUR! Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
18.4
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
18.3
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
18.2
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
18.1
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
17.6
OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip, caught by Crawley. This time, Crawley makes no mistake.
-
17.5
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
17.4
James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Leach, fielded by Pope.
-
17.3
James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
17.2
James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
17.1
James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
16.6
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, dropped catch by Crawley, fielded by Root. Costly mistake from Crawley as he drops a simple slip catch.
-
16.5
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
16.4
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
16.3
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
16.3
No ball Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left and it was a no ball, fielded by Billings.
-
16.2
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
16.1
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
15.6
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
15.5
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
15.4
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
15.3
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
15.2
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
15.1
James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
14.6
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
14.5
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.
-
14.4
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.
-
14.3
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
14.2
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
14.1
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
13.6
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lees.
-
13.5
APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Billings, appeal made for Caught.
-
13.4
FOUR! Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
13.3
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
13.2
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
13.1
Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
12.6
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
12.5
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs.
-
12.4
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
12.3
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
12.2
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Broad.
-
12.1
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
11.6
Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
11.5
Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
11.4
Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.
-
11.3
Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
11.2
Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Anderson. A direct hit would have been curtains for Pujara.
-
11.1
Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
10.6
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
10.5
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.
-
10.4
Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Lees.
-
10.3
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lees.
-
10.2
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
10.1
Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.