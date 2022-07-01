Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

England

 

Lunch
Badge

India

53-2  (20.1 ov)

England vs India

SUMMARY
India 1st 53-2 (20.1 ov)
India 1st Innings53-2

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 24 4 0 70.83
C.A. Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 46 2 0 28.26
G.H. Vihari Not out 14 46 1 0 30.43
V. Kohli Not out 1 7 0 0 14.29
Extras 2nb, 6lb 8
Total 20.1 Overs, 2 wkts 53
To Bat: 
S.S. Iyer,
R.R. Pant,
R.A. Jadeja,
S.N. Thakur,
M. Shami,
J.J. Bumrah,
M. Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  1. 27 Gill 6.2ov
  2. 46 Pujara 17.6ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Anderson 8 2 15 2 1.88
Broad 7 1 21 0 3.00
M.J. Potts 5.1 1 11 0 2.13

Match Details

Date
1st - 5th Jul 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
A S Dar, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A G Wharf

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 1, 2022 12:19pm

  •  

    20.1

    Matthew Potts to Virat Kohli. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Pope. Early Lunch has been taken due to rain. It's a good session for England, picking two crucial wickets in this session. Stay tuned for the second session.

  •  

    19.6

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    19.5

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    19.4

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    19.3

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    19.2

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    19.1

    James Anderson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    18.6

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    18.5

    FOUR! Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    18.4

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    18.3

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    18.2

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    18.1

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  • 17.6

    OUT! Caught. James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip, caught by Crawley. This time, Crawley makes no mistake.

  •  

    17.5

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    17.4

    James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Leach, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    17.3

    James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    17.2

    James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    17.1

    James Anderson to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    16.6

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, dropped catch by Crawley, fielded by Root. Costly mistake from Crawley as he drops a simple slip catch.

  •  

    16.5

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    16.4

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    16.3

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    16.3

    No ball Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left and it was a no ball, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    16.2

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    16.1

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    15.6

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    15.5

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    15.4

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    15.3

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    15.2

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    15.1

    James Anderson to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    14.6

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    14.5

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    14.4

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Root.

  •  

    14.3

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    14.2

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    14.1

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement working, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    13.6

    Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    13.5

    APPEAL! Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Billings, appeal made for Caught.

  •  

    13.4

    FOUR! Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    13.2

    Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    13.1

    Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    12.6

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    12.5

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    12.3

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Broad.

  •  

    12.1

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    11.6

    Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    11.5

    Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    11.4

    Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

  •  

    11.3

    Stuart Broad to Cheteshwar Pujara. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    11.2

    Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Anderson. A direct hit would have been curtains for Pujara.

  •  

    11.1

    Stuart Broad to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    10.6

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    10.5

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Billings.

  •  

    10.4

    Matthew Potts to Cheteshwar Pujara. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Lees.

  •  

    10.3

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lees.

  •  

    10.2

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    10.1

    Matthew Potts to Hanuma Vihari. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Broad.

Full Commentary